Vishnu Vishal explains why he doesn't speak to Kaadan director Prabhu Solomon: ‘Rana Daggubati was supposed to die…’

Actor Vishnu Vishal’s life changed after the 2018 cop thriller Ratsasan, which is why many were surprised to see him play a side role in Prabhu Solomon’s 2021 Rana Daggubati-starrer Kaadan. The film was released in Telugu as Aranya and in Hindi as Haathi Mere Saathi. In an interview with Galatta Plus, Vishnu explained his tiff with Prabhu over his role in the film and why he doesn’t talk to the director anymore. Vishnu Vishal and Rana Daggubati in a still from Prabhu Solomon's Kaadan.

Vishnu Vishal explains tiff with Prabhu Solomon

Vishnu said that since his debut in 2009 with Vennila Kabadi Kuzhu, his journey in the Tamil film industry hasn’t been an easy one. “I think I need to clarify that my journey was not easy. And still, I have not taken too many names. If I start taking names, there will be a lot of them. I want to tell this, though. Kaadan movie…I was there from the first frame to the last. Rana was supposed to die in the movie. I was supposed to become the protector of the forest,” he said.

However, Vishnu found out only five days before the film’s release that the story was changed and his portions were cut from the film, leaving him heartbroken. He said, “And now, five days before release, I come to know that my portions got trimmed at the interval point. After giving a movie like Ratsasan, I find out my scene has been trimmed, the entire second half has been trimmed. I still did the promotions. From there till today, I never spoke to Prabhu Solomon sir. Because he didn’t tell me, I got to know from someone else. Which is very disheartening.”

About Kaadan

Kaadan tells the story of Veerabharathi ‘Kaadan’, a man who loves forest life, particularly elephants. He finds himself fighting against those to threaten to harm them. Vishnu played Maaran in the film, and Pulkit Samrat played his role in the Hindi version. Vishnu most recently starred in and produced Oho Enthan Baby, his brother Rudra’s debut film. He will soon be seen in Irandu Vaanam and Aaryan.