‘We should not see Vijay just as a film star’: Kamal Haasan defends new CM of Tamil Nadu, says it is a matter of ‘pride’

On May 13, Kamal was spotted at the Chennai airport, where he answered a few questions from reporters. One of them asked Kamal whether he had any advice for another actor from the film industry who has joined politics. He said, “My congratulations to the new government of Tamil Nadu. The closure of 717 liquor shops is a welcome move. It has been discussed for a long time and has now been implemented. It is appreciable."

Kollywood stars might have their ideological and political differences, but it seems like they’re rallying behind Vijay as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. C Joseph Vijay was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu on Sunday (May 10), ending days of suspense on Tamil Nadu government formation. Actor Kamal Haasan has now publicly shown his support for Vijay taking on the role of CM, saying that anyone can join politics from any field of work. (Also read: Rajinikanth smiles, refuses to comment when asked about Vijay becoming CM of Tamil Nadu. Watch )

‘Anyone can come to politics from any field’ He went on to add, “We should not just see Vijay as a film star. He has other responsibilities as well. Anyone can come to politics from any field. It is a matter of pride that Vijay has come to power from our industry.”

A day ago, Kamal had shown support for Vijay's first major policy move, with the administration ordering the closure of 717 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC) liquor outlets located near temples, schools, colleges and bus stands across the state.

He wrote, “Even as the expectation of Tamil families was that liquor retail shops near places of worship, educational institutions, and bus stands should be removed, Hon'ble Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Brother Vijay @TVKVijayHQ has taken this action immediately upon assuming office. Liquor sales should never be a function of the government; the government must take responsibility for regulating the flow of alcohol. The Tamil Nadu government must move towards this position. Today, it has begun by closing 717 liquor shops. This number must be increased. This action must be continued. Congratulations.”

He had also congratulated Vijay after he was sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. “May the state of Tamil Nadu shine under the leadership of the president of the Tamil Nadu Victory League, the Honorable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, my brother Thiru. Vijay @TVKVijayHQ. May it reach new heights. I convey my heartfelt congratulations,” he wrote.