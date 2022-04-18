Acharya song Bhale Bhale Banjara: Chiranjeevi matches steps with son Ram Charan, says, 'hope I dominated him'. Watch

Actor Chiranjeevi has teased the video of the latest single from his upcoming Telugu film Acharya, which also stars his son Ram Charan. The song, titled Bhale Bhale Banjara, sees the father-son duo dancing together. Chiranjeevi indulged in a fun banter with his son as he shared the lyrical video on his Twitter account on Monday. Also Read| Acharya trailer: Fans feel Ram Charan has overshadowed father Chiranjeevi: 'He has evolved into something else'

Chiranjeevi took to his Twitter account on Monday to share a link to the four-minute 21-second lyrical video, which also features a glimpse of some of the hook steps he performed alongside Ram Charan. He said that he is happy to shake a leg with his son in the memorable video and also joked that he hopes he dominated Ram Charan in the song.

He wrote: “Happy to tap my feet with my energetic @AlwaysRamCharan for Bhale Bhale Banjara. Hope I dominated him with my grace (sic).”

Written and directed by Koratala Siva, Acharya is scheduled to hit the theatres on April 29. The film is about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over the misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film’s trailer was released last week. Ram Charan had taken to Twitter to share the trailer of the film and had called it truly special.

Several fans had expressed their excitement over watching Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan on the screen together. A fan of Ram Charan even claimed that he has even overshadowed his father in the trailer. They commented, "Ram Charan. Man ..he has evolved into something else.. Overshadowed Chiru in the trailer."

In the movie, both Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan play comrades who reunite after many years to fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. The film originally was supposed to mark Trisha’s return to Telugu filmdom after many years. However, she opted out of the project due to creative differences. She was eventually replaced by Kajal Aggarwal. The film also stars Pooja Hegde as Ram Charan’s pair.

Acharya will mark the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan will be seen together on the screen in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON