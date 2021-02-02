Adipurush: Shoot begins on Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan film. See poster
The shoot of Prabhas’s upcoming multilingual film Adipurush, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, began on Tuesday. Prabhas took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement.
The poster reads 'Adipurush Aarambh'.
The film, to be directed by Om Raut, will be shot as a bilingual in Telugu and Hindi. It will be dubbed and released in other languages such as Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and several foreign languages.
The makers are eyeing a 2022 release. However, they are yet to reveal the rest of the cast and crew as talks are underway with several leading actors from Bollywood to play crucial roles.
Recent reports suggest that Keerthy Suresh has been signed as the leading lady but there’s been no official announcement yet on the casting.
On teaming up with Prabhas, Om Raut had said: “I am grateful to Prabhas for accepting the part and my vision and Bhushan ji for his unconditional support to realise my dream project. We embark on this journey with tremendous passion and pride and promise our audience an experience like never before.”
Adipurush will be Prabhas's third film with Bhushan Kumar after Saaho and Radhe Shyam and his first film with the Director Om Raut, who recently directed Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan-starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.
