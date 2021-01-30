Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19
Siddharth, Sharwanand and Aditi Rao Hydari starrer upcoming Telugu film Mahasamudram has been confirmed to release in cinemas on August 19, it was announced on Saturday. A tweet from the makers confirmed the release.
Producer Anil Sunkara wrote: “Every one used to ask me why we couldn't produce a love story all these years. Now we are here to present to you the immense and immeasurable love actioner that we will be proud of forever. "MAHASAMUDRAM" will be hitting the shores on August 19th 2021 (sic).”
Being directed by Ajay Bhupathi, the film marks Siddharth’s return to Telugu cinema after a hiatus of seven years. This project will mark the maiden collaboration of Siddharth and Sharwanand.
Amidst rumours that Siddharth could be seen playing a negative role, the makers said in a statement that Siddharth was looking for the right Telugu project to make a comeback and he finally found one.
Welcoming Siddharth on board, Ajay Bhupathi had tweeted: “Happy to have Siddharth in Mahasamudram. This intense multi-starrer will surely reach your expectations. Welcome back Siddhu.”
When Siddharth recently joined the sets of the film, he said this project marks his return to Telugu cinema after 8 years.
Also read: Bigg Boss 14 promo: Abhinav Shukla upset with Rakhi’s antics, tells Salman Khan ‘if this is entertainment, I want to go'
“Starting work on my first Telugu film in 8 years #Mahasamudram next month. Like I said I would, I'm coming back, and I'm doing so with a great team and cast of Co-actors. Chaalaa anandhanga undhi. Need your wishes:) @ImSharwanand @aditiraohydari @AnilSunkara1 Ajay Bhupathi.”
Siddharth was last seen on screen in Tamil horror-thriller Aruvam, in which he played a food safety officer. He will next be seen in Shankar’s Indian 2, which co-stars Kamal Haasan, Rakul Preet Singh and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles.
The film is being produced by Sunkara Ramabrahmam under the AK Entertainment banner.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Mahasamudram to release in cinemas on August 19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya teaser: Chiranjeevi steps out in an action-packed avatar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli introduces actor Olivia Morris as Jennifer from RRR on her birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Acharya: Teaser of Chiranjeevi's film to release on Jan 29, watch video
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shoot of Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata begins in Dubai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RRR to release on October 13, see new poster featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR
- Director SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, will be released on October 13.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mahesh Babu wishes wife Namrata Shirodkar on birthday with a beautiful post
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lucifer Telugu remake with Chiranjeevi launched, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SS Rajamouli begins shooting for RRR climax, shares a still from the sets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vijay shows fan hysteria over Liger poster, promises ‘nationwide madness' next
- Vijay Deverakonda is touched by the overwhelming love from his fans after the release of the Liger poster. The film, directed by Puri Jagannadh, marks his pan-Indian debut.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Happy birthday Varun Tej: Here's his first look from his boxing film Ghani
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas gifts watches to the unit of Radhe Shyam on Makar Sankranti
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prabhas’ upcoming film Salaar launched in Hyderabad, see pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ram Charan tests negative for Covid-19, thanks everyone for their support
- Ram Charan has revealed that he has tested negative for Covid-19. He took to Twitter to share the news and said that he can’t wait to get back to work soon.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox