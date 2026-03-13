Allu Arjun gets flak for excluding legendary directors on ‘Wall of Greats’ at Allu Cinemas: No Ram Gopal Varma, Shankar?
Allu Arjun held a grand launch for Allu Cinemas in Kokapet, Hyderabad, but there's one detail that seems to have caught everybody's attention.
Allu Cinemas was launched in Kokapet, Hyderabad, on Thursday evening with Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy as the chief guest. Videos and pictures of the interiors of the newly launched cinema hall had since been released online. A ‘Wall of Greats’ has now become the bone of contention, with Allu Arjun receiving flak for not including legendary directors. (Also Read: Allu Sirish says he fell in love with Nayanika because she's a sharpshooter; reveals honeymoon plans | Interview)
What is the ‘Wall of Greats’ at Allu Cinemas?
A video posted by Allu Cinemas on YouTube shows the swanky interiors of Arjun’s new cinema hall. A portion of the video shows what has been dubbed the ‘Wall of Greats’ of a long hallway lined with pictures of numerous directors. SS Rajamouli, Sukumar, Trivikram Srinivas, Mani Ratnam, Vetrimaaran, Atlee, Rishab Shetty, Prashanth Neel, Lijo Jose Pellissery, Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, and Sandeep Reddy Vanga made the cut from the Indian film industry, which also features foreign directors.
Why is Allu Arjun receiving flak for it?
Since pictures and videos of the hallway at Allu Cinemas began circulating online, the internet had opinions. “Atlee is there but Shankar isn't. Please explain this BS. In Kannada, Upendra isn't there but Neel and Rishabh are there. Moverover in telugu, couldn't spot K Vishwanath but Sandeep vanga is there,” commented an X (formerly Twitter) user, sharing the video. “Instead of kids like Atlee, Shetty, Neel, SRV. Shuld be Vinayak, Puri, Vaitla,” opined another.
One person also believed that legendary Telugu directors should’ve been included, writing, “Kv reddy,Vittalacharya, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Bapu, Raghavendra Rao, jhandhyala, Dasari narayan rao kuda unte baundu. (Would’ve been nice to include KV Reddy, Vittalacharya, Singeetam Srinivasa Rao, Bapu, Raghavendra Rao, Jandhyala, Dasari Narayana Rao).” One questioned, “Where is RGV man?” while an X user questioned, “RAMYA KRISHNAN husband ledenti (Why is Ramya Krishnan’s husband (Krishna Vamsi) not included?)”
Some believed that the wall was only of directors Arjun wants to work with or has worked with in the past, with one fan reasoning, “The WALL OF GREATS means people worked with Allu Arjun and the people Allu Arjun wanted to work with..” An X user summed it up with, “Puri Jagannadh????? Ram Gopal Varma????? Shankar????? wtf is this “wall of greats” without them???”
The launch of Allu Cinemas was attended by Allu Arjun, his wife, Allu Sneha Reddy, his brother, Allu Sirish, his sister-in-law, Nayanika Reddy, and his father, Allu Aravind. Revanth Reddy praised Arjun at the event, remarking that the actor must seek out opportunities in Hollywood.
