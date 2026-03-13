Allu Sirish gushes about being in love with wife Nayanika Reddy: ‘Want to keep her as happy as her dad did’ | Interview

Actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6 in the presence of their loved ones. Even a week into their marriage, the couple has not had time to slow down. Despite both of them already getting back to work, Sirish takes time out to talk to Hindustan Times about everything he loves about his wife. He also talks about their honeymoon plans, the kind of husband he wants to be and more. (Also Read: Allu Sirish's planner spills all about his traditional wedding to Nayanika Reddy: QR code invites to gajra stations) Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy married on March 6 in the presence of their loved ones.

Allu Sirish reveals why he fell for Nayanika Reddy Sirish met his wife at a party thrown by Nithiin and Nayanika’s best friend, Shalini Kandukuri, for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi after their 2023 wedding. Sparks flew for the couple, and Sirish says, “Once we started dating, we always spoke like we were going to get married. I want our kids to speak in Telugu at home, and we discussed that.”

But it was more than just that for Sirish, who praises Nayanika’s sense of humour. “I love that she has a good sense of humour. It’s very important to me, you know,” he explains, adding, “She is a sharp shooter too. If something isn’t nice, she’ll say it. As supportive as she is, she doesn’t mince words.” So much so that Nayanika even told Sirish what was cliché in a film he was excited for.

Sirish also feels like Nayanika just understands him and his work, despite not being from the film world. “I can tell her something from my life, and she just gets it. As a film personality, very few people tell me what I need to hear. Many tell me what I want to hear. But she’s the one person I know who will say it as it is,” he gushes.