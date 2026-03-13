Allu Sirish gushes about being in love with wife Nayanika Reddy: ‘Want to keep her as happy as her dad did’ | Interview
In an interview with Hindustan Times, Allu Sirish speaks about his love for wife Nayanika Reddy, their honeymoon plans, and the kind of husband he wants to be.
Actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in Hyderabad on March 6 in the presence of their loved ones. Even a week into their marriage, the couple has not had time to slow down. Despite both of them already getting back to work, Sirish takes time out to talk to Hindustan Times about everything he loves about his wife. He also talks about their honeymoon plans, the kind of husband he wants to be and more. (Also Read: Allu Sirish's planner spills all about his traditional wedding to Nayanika Reddy: QR code invites to gajra stations)
Allu Sirish reveals why he fell for Nayanika Reddy
Sirish met his wife at a party thrown by Nithiin and Nayanika’s best friend, Shalini Kandukuri, for his cousin Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi after their 2023 wedding. Sparks flew for the couple, and Sirish says, “Once we started dating, we always spoke like we were going to get married. I want our kids to speak in Telugu at home, and we discussed that.”
But it was more than just that for Sirish, who praises Nayanika’s sense of humour. “I love that she has a good sense of humour. It’s very important to me, you know,” he explains, adding, “She is a sharp shooter too. If something isn’t nice, she’ll say it. As supportive as she is, she doesn’t mince words.” So much so that Nayanika even told Sirish what was cliché in a film he was excited for.
Sirish also feels like Nayanika just understands him and his work, despite not being from the film world. “I can tell her something from my life, and she just gets it. As a film personality, very few people tell me what I need to hear. Many tell me what I want to hear. But she’s the one person I know who will say it as it is,” he gushes.
From the coffee shop to the pelli mandapam
When Nayanika and Sirish first began dating, they tried their best to keep it under wraps. But given that Sirish would often visit Nayanika’s home alone, he says her family had a clue they were more than just friends.
“We went to a coffee shop once, and word spread. Relatives from the US were also calling my attamma (Surekha Konidela, Chiranjeevi’s wife) and asking about us. Because Sneha (his sister-in-law) and Niharika (Nayanika’s sister) were friends, people were quick to assume,” he laughs.
But given how much Sirish loved Nayanika, he decided he did not want to sneak around. “We just decided it was time to tell our families and make it official,” he says, adding, “We wanted to go out without eyebrows being raised. I like to go out…and I don’t want to hide or sneak. We might as well make it official,” he laughs, narrating their coffee shop to pelli mandapam (wedding pavilion) story.
The kind of husband Sirish wants to be
While Sirish’s reasons for getting married might be simple, he takes the marriage seriously. In his first post after marriage, he even paid tribute to his late father-in-law, D Sharath Chandra Reddy. “I believe Nayanika is the biggest gift he has given me, apart from her lovely family that I inherited. I could feel his presence at the wedding even if he wasn’t there. He raised a family so beautifully, and I am enjoying the fruits of it. I needed to honour that,” he says.
In fact, like his father-in-law, the actor hopes to make his wife happy above all else. “How her father looked after her in her younger years…happy, protected and loved. I think I want to do the same, be that kind of husband,” he says. As for their honeymoon, that’ll have to wait. “We’re getting our apartment done. She’s back to work, and I’m busy with meetings. Allu Cinemas has also been launched. The winding down needs to wait as we both have pending work. Once we finish that, maybe we can take a break and holiday,” he rounds off.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeeshita Nyayapati
Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories.Read More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.