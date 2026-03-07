Allu Sirish pays tribute to father-in-law in 1st post after marrying Nayanika Reddy: ‘Thank you for raising the woman…’
Actor Allu Sirish shared an emotional Instagram post after marrying Nayanika Reddy on March 6, honoring her late father Sharath Chandra Reddy.
Actor Allu Sirish shared a deeply emotional Instagram post following his marriage to Nayanika Reddy on March 6, capturing hearts with a moving tribute to Nayanika’s late father. The couple tied the knot in a star‑studded ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by family members and prominent industry figures, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya and others.
Allu Sirish posts wedding pictures with Nayanika
Sirish’s Instagram carousel began with a heartwarming wedding photo of the newlyweds, showing them in their elegant wedding attire. He looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani with intricate gold embroidery and a matching dhoti, while Nayanika shone in a pastel lavender Kanjivaram saree with rich zari and diamond‑ruby jewellery.
Following the couple’s own photo, Sirish included pictures honouring Nayanika’s late father, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy, a gesture that has touched many fans. In his caption, Sirish wrote, “To my late father‑in‑law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife. I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth.”
Fans and celebrities alike responded warmly to the tribute. Many applauded Sirish’s thoughtful acknowledgment of his father‑in‑law’s legacy and the sincerity of his words. They acknowledged newlyweds for publicly honouring family history in such an intimate way, especially when the person being remembered was not present to witness the wedding day.
Nayanika also posted beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony, showcasing Telugu traditions, celebrating their union.
About Allu Sirish and Nayanika's wedding
Actor Allu Sirish married entrepreneur Nayanika Reddy in a traditional ceremony in Hyderabad on March 6. The wedding was attended by members of the Allu–Konidela family, close friends and several figures from the Telugu film industry.
The ceremony reportedly took place at a private venue in Hyderabad, while several related celebrations were held at different locations in the city. Pre-wedding festivities included family rituals at home and a gathering at Allu Studios, the production and events facility owned by the Allu family. The couple had also hosted an earlier pre-wedding celebration in Dubai for close friends and relatives.
The wedding date carries personal significance for the family. Sirish’s elder brother, Allu Arjun, married Sneha Reddy on the same date in 2011, making March 6 a memorable day for the family.
Several actors and industry personalities attended the ceremony to bless the couple, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan and Suriya. Photos from the wedding and related celebrations have since circulated widely on social media.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRitika Kumar
Ritika Kumar is a seasoned journalist with over 15 years of experience, having written for newspapers, magazines, and online platforms, catering to a diverse range of audiences. Over the years, she has covered general news, lifestyle, and entertainment, building a reputation for sharp observation, compelling storytelling, and an ability to connect with readers across multiple formats. She holds a graduation degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and a postgraduate diploma from the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Before joining Hindustan Times, Ritika worked with prominent media organizations including The Times of India, Press Trust of India, NDTV, and the Malayala Manorama Group. These roles allowed her to refine her skills across various beats, mastering the nuances of different formats and tailoring her writing to readers of newspapers, magazines, and digital platforms alike. Beyond journalism, Ritika is deeply passionate about poetry, drawing inspiration from voices ranging from Faiz Ahmed Faiz to T.S. Eliot. She is also a keen cinephile, enjoying discussions about cinematography, acting, and the subtle layers of storytelling on screen. A lover of travel and the outdoors, Ritika often finds inspiration in nature, where she reflects on life’s rhythms. When not working, she can be found soaking in the serene glow of sunsets and reflecting on the intricate workings of the human heartRead More
