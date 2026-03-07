Allu Sirish pays tribute to father-in-law in 1st post after marrying Nayanika Reddy: ‘Thank you for raising the woman…’

Actor Allu Sirish shared a deeply emotional Instagram post following his marriage to Nayanika Reddy on March 6, capturing hearts with a moving tribute to Nayanika’s late father. The couple tied the knot in a star‑studded ceremony in Hyderabad, attended by family members and prominent industry figures, including Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Suriya and others. Allu Sirish paid homage to his late father-in-law, touching many, while Nayanika Reddy highlighted their union through beautiful traditional wedding photos. Allu Sirish posts wedding pictures with Nayanika Sirish’s Instagram carousel began with a heartwarming wedding photo of the newlyweds, showing them in their elegant wedding attire. He looked dapper in an ivory silk sherwani with intricate gold embroidery and a matching dhoti, while Nayanika shone in a pastel lavender Kanjivaram saree with rich zari and diamond‑ruby jewellery. Following the couple’s own photo, Sirish included pictures honouring Nayanika’s late father, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy, a gesture that has touched many fans. In his caption, Sirish wrote, “To my late father‑in‑law, D. Sharath Chandra Reddy garu, whom I never had the privilege of meeting — thank you for raising the woman I now call my wife. I will carry forward the love you began, for the rest of my time on this Earth.”

Fans and celebrities alike responded warmly to the tribute. Many applauded Sirish’s thoughtful acknowledgment of his father‑in‑law’s legacy and the sincerity of his words. They acknowledged newlyweds for publicly honouring family history in such an intimate way, especially when the person being remembered was not present to witness the wedding day. Nayanika also posted beautiful pictures from the wedding ceremony, showcasing Telugu traditions, celebrating their union.