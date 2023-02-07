Allu Arjun greets sea of fans with folded hands, blows kisses in new videos from event

Actor Allu Arjun, who is currently busy shooting for the second part of the Pushpa franchise, was in for a surprise as hundreds of fans showed up to catch a glimpse of him when he stepped out for an event. In a couple of video clips that have surfaced on social media, bouncers can be seen having a tough time controlling the fans as they try to get closer to Arjun. The actor responded by waving and greeting them with folded hands. Also read: Allu Arjun arrives in Vizag for Pushpa 2 shoot, fans go gaga over his new look

The shoot of Pushpa 2 is currently underway in Vishakhapatnam where the team recently canned the title song. As per sources, Arjun recently came to attend a function which was gatecrashed by legions of his fans. In the videos, the actor is seen being greeted with loud cheers and whistles from the fans. He responded with folded hands and even blew kisses.

Pushpa 2 went on the floors last November with a look test. The film’s cinematographer Miroslaw Kuba Brozek took to Instagram and shared a picture from the sets and captioned the post as the beginning of the adventure.

The second part will focus on the face-off between Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, who was introduced as the prime antagonist towards the end of the first part. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, who plays the character Srivalli.

In Pushpa: The Rise, Arjun popularised the catchphrase ‘Thaggedhe Le’. Last November, he went on to introduce the new catchphrase for the second part at an event. He said that he hopes that the excitement he has for the movie touches the fans as well.

At the event, he said, “I know all of you have been asking me for updates about Pushpa 2. I have a small one. If it was ‘thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 1, it’ll be ‘asalu Thaggedhe Le’ in Pushpa 2. Definitely, I’m hoping everything will turn out to be positive. I’m excited, I hope that excitement touches you too.”

Originally shot in Telugu, the first part of Pushpa was dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It’s the first film for Allu Arjun to have a simultaneous release in five languages.

