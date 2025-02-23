Allu Arjun was ‘scared’ of wearing saree in Pushpa 2 The Rule's jathara sequence: 'We had a very macho photoshoot'

Allu Arjun opens up about Gangamma Jathara sequence

Arjun said, "Well, one thing about the Jathara sequence is that, in short, when he (director Sukumar) initially told me. I was scared. Yeah, that was the first reaction. We had finished a very macho photoshoot, and he said, 'It's not working.' Then he said, 'I want you to wear a saree, dress like a lady.' We started doing sketches. And then we could see it. And I started buying into the idea because there's always a fear in the beginning."

Arjun talks about alpha-ness in scene

"First, there was fear, and then there was exploration. And then after a point, we knew, this is going to be the USP of the film as an actor. I knew it is a challenging thing for me as an actor. If I do this, I will walk away with a huge, how do I say, with a great name. Only one thing that Sukumar garu (sir) and I thought was that even if he's dressed in a saree, he has to look very, very macho, the alpha-ness should not be lost," he added.

About the sequence

The video song titled Gango Renuka Thalli plays in a portion of the scene. The video of the three-minute-twenty-second song starts with Rashmika’s character, Srivalli, being fawned over by other women present at the festival. Looking around for her husband Pushpa, she sees him dressed in a blue saree with body paint, honouring Goddess Gangamma Thalli.

He is joined by other dancers dressed in jathara outfits, and he even dances on coal, only stopping when his wife stops him. The actor wore a blue pattu saree, jhumkas, ghungroo, bangles, a nose pin and other jewellery in the scene.

About Pushpa 2

The film directed by Sukumar released on December 5 last year. The sequel continues the saga that began with 2021's Pushpa: The Rise, which captivated audiences with its gripping narrative, music, and performances by the actors. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. Pushpa 2 is produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Sukumar Writings. The film collected ₹1799 crore worldwide.