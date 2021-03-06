IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal: 'What a wonderful journey of ten years'
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy have two children together.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal: 'What a wonderful journey of ten years'

  • Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 05:29 PM IST

Actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures to wish his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple has two kids together.

Sharing them, he wrote: "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come." The first picture was from a visit to the Taj Mahal. They pose with the magnificent monument of love behind them. The second picture is from their wedding.

Among those who reacted to the picture was Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. He dropped a red heart emoji. Allu Arjun's fans also wrote in the comments section. One said: "Love you Bunny," another one said: "Superb couple." While yet another fan wrote: "Congratulations allu arjun garu."

Arjun is quite a family man and often shares pictures with them. Wishing his producer brother Bobby on his birthday in December, he had written: "Happy Birthday Bobby(@allubobby ) ! May this coming year be the most memorable year of your journey. You have always been my pillar of support for every film n occasion of my life. Have a greatttt dayyy."

Also read: Mahhi Vij reacts to claims that she and Jay Bhanushali ‘abandoned’ foster children: ‘It pains us’

Allu Arjun dotes on his children. On his daughter Arha's birthday in November, he had shared a video, visualising her as the little girl named Anjali from Mani Ratnam's 1990 classic of the same name. He had written: "Arha's Anjali Happy Birthday My lil ARHA ! We shot a memorable video re creating the classic Anjali with my Daughter Arha . I wanted to share it with all my the well wishers . Hope you like it like we did."

In early December last year, Allu Arjun with his family and the entire Chiranjeevi family went to Rajasthan to attend the wedding of Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi.

The actor will be seen next in his film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandana is his co-star in the film, which has been directed by Sukumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
allu arjun telugu cinema

Related Stories

Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
READ FULL STORY
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
Pushpa will star Allu Arjun and Rashmi Mandanna in prominent roles.
telugu cinema

Allu Arjun’s Pushpa confirmed to release in cinemas on August 13, see poster

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 05:01 PM IST
Allu Arjun took to Twitter to make the announcement via a poster and said he’s excited to meet his fans in cinemas this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
Naga Chaitanya is currently filming for his upcoming movie Thank You.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya's fan dives into a river to meet Telugu star, watch video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:58 PM IST
  • A video surfaced online saw a fan dive into a river to meet Naga Chaitanya. The Telugu actor was seated on a boat when the fan jumped off a bridge situated over the bridge.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Upasana at the airport.
Upasana at the airport.
telugu cinema

Upasana lands in Rajahmundry to join husband Ram Charan on the sets of Acharya

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:28 PM IST
  • Upasana Konidela is expected to stay with husband Ram Charan until the completion of the latest schedule of the movie, Acharya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
Amazon Prime has been told to delete the Telugu film until changes are made.
telugu cinema

HC asks Amazon to take down film over actor's defamation case

PTI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 02:21 PM IST
Actor Sakshi Malik had filed a defamation suit against Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd for allegedly using her photograph without permission in their movie that released on Amazon Prime.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
Prabhas in and as Salaar.
telugu cinema

Salaar release date out: Prabhas to 'rebel worldwide' in April 2022

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 06:28 PM IST
Salaar director Prashanth Neel announced the release date of the film, starring Prabhas in the titular role, on Twitter. The film will be out on April 14, 2022.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
Keerthy Suresh's dog Nyke rides a robot vacuum cleaner.
telugu cinema

Keerthy Suresh’s dog Nyke overcomes fear like a boss, see video

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 12:00 PM IST
  • Keerthy Suresh shared an adorable video of her dog Nyke who is first seen running away from a robot vacuum cleaner and is then riding it like a boss.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.
telugu cinema

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
  • Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in a BTS video from her movie Check.
telugu cinema

Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 03:09 PM IST
  • Priya Prakash Varrier shared a BTS video from her movie Check. The actor tried taking a leap of faith and hoping to land on Nithiin's back while shooting for a scene but fell down.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
Actor Lakshmi Manchu is very vocal about her opinions and always makes it a point to share them on social media.
telugu cinema

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

By By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 06:07 PM IST
Lakshmi Manchu does not pay attention to the haters because she believes she is not in the business of making everybody like her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
Naga Chaitanya in a clean shaven look.
telugu cinema

Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 02:38 PM IST
  • Naga Chaitanya was spotted in a clean shaven look on Wednesday evening when he attended filmmaker Sukumar’s family function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
Nadiya reading Amar Chitra Katha.
telugu cinema

Nadiya says she’s never too old for reading Amar Chitra Katha, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 03:01 PM IST
  • Nadiya shared a picture of herself reading the classic story book, Amar Chitra Katha.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
Rashmika Mandanna shared a selfie on Instagram stories.
telugu cinema

Rashmika Mandanna shoots whole day for Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, see pic

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 02:53 PM IST
  • Rashmika Mandanna shared a glimpse of her tired self when she shot for the entire day for her Telugu film, Pushpa. It stars Allu Arjun as the male lead.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nani with his wife and son.
Nani with his wife and son.
telugu cinema

Happy Birthday Nani: Here are his best pictures, video with wife, son

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
UPDATED ON FEB 24, 2021 01:05 PM IST
  • As Telugu star Nani celebrates his 37th birthday, here's a look at his family pictures with wife, son and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
Chiranjeevi with wife Surekha.
telugu cinema

Ram Charan wishes parents Chiranjeevi and Surekha on 42nd wedding anniversary

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 01:07 PM IST
  • Ram Charan shared a lovely picture of actor father Chiranjeevi and mother Surekha on the occasion of their 42nd wedding anniversary.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
Mahesh Babu working out with Minash.Gabriel.
telugu cinema

Mahesh Babu’s trainer reveals actor’s approach in the gym

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 12:54 PM IST
  • Mahesh Babu’s trainer Minash Gabriel said that the actor is ageing backwards and is only getting better with time.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
Pitta Kathalu is the Telugu version of Netflix' Lust Stories.
telugu cinema

Pitta Kathalu review: Netflix’s Telugu anthology is a mixed bag

By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST
  • What’s refreshing about Pitta Kathalu is that we get stories centered on women, and the shorts don’t try to showcase them in a positive light. It celebrates even flawed women and makes us celebrate their stories as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP