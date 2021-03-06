Allu Arjun wishes wife on 10th wedding anniversary with a pic from Taj Mahal: 'What a wonderful journey of ten years'
- Allu Arjun wished his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary with a picture from a visit to the Taj Mahal.
Actor Allu Arjun took to Instagram to share beautiful pictures to wish his wife Sneha Reddy on their 10th wedding anniversary. The couple has two kids together.
Sharing them, he wrote: "Happy 10th Anniversary to us Cutie. What a wonderful journey of ten years ... and many more to come." The first picture was from a visit to the Taj Mahal. They pose with the magnificent monument of love behind them. The second picture is from their wedding.
Among those who reacted to the picture was Gully Boy actor Siddhant Chaturvedi. He dropped a red heart emoji. Allu Arjun's fans also wrote in the comments section. One said: "Love you Bunny," another one said: "Superb couple." While yet another fan wrote: "Congratulations allu arjun garu."
Arjun is quite a family man and often shares pictures with them. Wishing his producer brother Bobby on his birthday in December, he had written: "Happy Birthday Bobby(@allubobby ) ! May this coming year be the most memorable year of your journey. You have always been my pillar of support for every film n occasion of my life. Have a greatttt dayyy."
Allu Arjun dotes on his children. On his daughter Arha's birthday in November, he had shared a video, visualising her as the little girl named Anjali from Mani Ratnam's 1990 classic of the same name. He had written: "Arha's Anjali Happy Birthday My lil ARHA ! We shot a memorable video re creating the classic Anjali with my Daughter Arha . I wanted to share it with all my the well wishers . Hope you like it like we did."
In early December last year, Allu Arjun with his family and the entire Chiranjeevi family went to Rajasthan to attend the wedding of Niharika Konidela, niece of Chiranjeevi.
The actor will be seen next in his film Pushpa. Rashmika Mandana is his co-star in the film, which has been directed by Sukumar.
