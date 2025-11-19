Angry Shriya Saran calls out her imposter: ‘Why would you waste your time to do this’

Actor Shriya Saran is furious after discovering that someone has been impersonating her and contacting people on her behalf. She took to social media to call out the imposter, urging the person to stop immediately, “Please stop writing to people and wasting time.” Drishyam 2 actor Shriya Saran went on to urge everyone to stay cautious.(Instagram)

Shriya gives her fans an update

On Wednesday, Shriya took to Instagram to call out an imposter by sharing a screenshot of the phone number being used to deceive people. The screenshot also revealed that the impersonator had set her photo as the display picture.

“Who ever this idiot is . Please stop writing to people and wasting time ! Unfortunately this is weird . I feel bad for wasting people time,” Shriya wrote in her post.

The Drishyam 2 actor went on to urge everyone to stay cautious, revealing that the imposter had even been approaching people she deeply admires.

The actor continued, This is not me ! Not my number! On a lighter note the only good thing is , this crapy person is reaching out to people I admire and would love to work with! Very strange ! Why would you , waste your time to do this ? Go get a life , not someone’s impersonator.”

The actor also shared a warning on her Instagram Stories. Sharing the screenshot of the number, Shriya wrote, “Scam alert… Fake.. Getting calls from friends that someone is trying to impersonating me, kindly stay away from this fake number from any communications, work booking, strictly no payments.”

The angry post left her fans concerned who took to the comment section to express their views. One wrote, “Really sorry you’re having to deal with something this stressful, Shriya Ma’am. It must be so frustrating to see someone misuse your name and trouble people like this. You handled it with so much grace, and your real fans completely understand your feelings — no impersonator can ever come close to the warmth, dignity and that lovely smile you’re known for. More strength to you Ma’am.”

“Why you giving attention to this? Just avoid,” another shared, with one mentioning, “Madam please share this number to Cyber crime or lodge complaint and they will take care of it.”

About Shriya's latest project

This year, Shriya was seen in a special appearance in the Tamil romantic action thriller Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj and starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. In September, she rode high on the success of the Telugu fantasy action film Mirai, helmed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film also featured Teja Sajja, Manchu Manoj, Jagapathi Babu, Ritika Nayak, and Jayaram in key roles alongside Shriya.

Shriya is married to Andrei Koscheev with whom she shares a daughter, named Radha .