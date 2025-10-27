Anushka Shetty looked like an ‘ethereal beauty’ in this scene from Baahubali, recalls SS Rajamouli

Baahubali: The Beginning was released in theatres on July 10, 2015. The epic action film co-written and directed by SS Rajamouli went on to set a benchmark in Indian cinema and became a record-breaking success. Ahead of the grand re-release of the two-part saga titled Baahubali: The Epic in theatres, director SS Rajamouli sat down for a chat with actors Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, where they discussed the shoot, several iconic scenes, and more. Anushka Shetty starred alongside Prabhas in both the Baahubali films.

What Rajamouli said about Anushka

During the chat, a clip of which was shared by the official film page on their X account, SS Rajamouli discussed the casting of actor Anushka Shetty in the film. Anushka played Devasena in the Baahubali film series, the wife of Amarendra Baahubali and mother of Sivudu. She is known for portraying the skilled warrior princess of the Kuntala Kingdom.

Rajamouli specifically pointed out one scene from the first film and said, “When Anushka was entering Maahishmati, she looked like an ethereal beauty… how she was stunned by the scale.” Prabhas agreed and said, “She was stunning there… something in her eyes… Otherwise, it is not Baahubali!”

The full interview of the three will be released soon.

About Baahubali: The Epic

The two-part Baahubali saga was set in the fictitious kingdom of Mahishmati with Prabhas playing crown prince Amarendra Baahubali and his son Mahendra. Rana Daggubati played his cousin Bhallaladeva, the film’s primary antagonist. Written by V Vijayendra Prasad, the film was praised for its scale and visual effects.

Baahubali: The Beginning grossed over ₹600 crore at the box office upon its release, making Prabhas and Rana household names. Baahubali 2 collected a staggering ₹1788.06 crore. The sequel holds the third position in the highest-grossing Indian films of all time after Dangal and Pushpa 2: The Rule. Baahubali: The Epic – a combined version of Baahubali and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, is set to release on October 31. It will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi.