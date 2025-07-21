Baahubali team joins meme fest, mocks viral CEO-HR affair video with Prabhas-Anushka post. See pic

The Coldplay concert video featuring Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and HR head Kristin Cabot has taken the internet by storm, not just for its drama but also for the flurry of memes it inspired. Now, even the Baahubali team has jumped into the trend, taking a cheeky dig at the alleged extramarital affair by sharing a hilarious post featuring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty. Coldplay concert video featuring Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot has sparked internet memes, and now Baahubali team has presented their own version.

Baahubali team takes a dig at Coldplay concert couple

On Saturday, Baahubali's social media team posted the meme, in which the iconic duo is seen in their Baahubali 2 avatars — Baahubali and Devasena — sharing a cosy moment, with the caption, CEO and HR of Maaahishmathi (hugs emoji).

Internet reacts

The fans started flooding the comments section with laughter and praise for the admin's witty sense of humour. “Admin, whoever you are, I love you,” one user wrote.

Another commented, “Hey Admin, you’ve wired something brilliant.” A third added, “You didn’t (laughing emojis)".

A fourth comment read, "Just wait, Rajamatha might kick the CEO out of the palace too!”. Another fan commented, "Ayo cold play reference in India (sic)"

The meme references the now-infamous video of Byron and Cabot trying to hide their faces during Coldplay’s performance, prompting frontman Chris Martin to quip, “I hope we didn’t do something bad... Either they are having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

The clip gained traction after it was revealed that both individuals are married to other people — Byron to Megan Kerrigan Byron, and Cabot to Andrew Cabot, CEO of Privateer Rum.

Baahubali re-release

Meanwhile, to mark the 10th anniversary of Baahubali: The Beginning, the makers are set to re-release the iconic saga in theatres on 31 October—but this time with a special twist. Titled Baahubali: The Epic, the re-release will present a combined and streamlined version of both Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion.

This unique edition has been crafted to offer fans a more immersive and seamless viewing experience, uniting the two-part blockbuster into a single, cohesive narrative.

Originally directed by S.S. Rajamouli, the Baahubali films reimagined Indian cinema with their scale, storytelling, and visual effects, becoming a cultural phenomenon and setting new box office records. Now, a decade later, Baahubali: The Epic promises to rekindle that cinematic magic for a new era.