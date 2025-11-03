Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli film shows massive dip, crosses 25 crore mark

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 31. While the film performed well in its first weekend, it experienced a significant drop in collections on its first Monday. Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays dual roles in the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic made an estimated ₹1.35 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total domestic haul to ₹25.7 crore. The film had a good opening, making ₹1.15 crore from premieres alone on Thursday and ₹9.65 crore on Friday. Through the weekend, the film made ₹7.25 crore and ₹6.3 crore.

Its opening weekend collection stood at ₹24.35 crore in India and ₹39.75 crore worldwide. While a dip is expected, given that it’s a weekday, it remains to be seen if the film sustains through the week. In Baahubali’s initial run, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) collected ₹650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) made ₹1788.06 crore.

Baahubali: The Epic was released with high expectations, with the film's conclusion even announcing an animated story, titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, mounted on a ₹120 crore budget. It remains to be seen if it makes a dent at the box office.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is director Rajamouli and producer Sobhu Yarlagadda’s pet project. It is an amalgamation of both the Baahubali films. The combined runtime of over 5 hours was trimmed to 3 hours and 44 minutes. During the film’s remaster, it was visually and sonically elevated, with some scenes either being trimmed or removed. The film opened to a positive response, with excited fans heading to theatres to watch it again on the silver screen.