Search
Mon, Nov 03, 2025
New Delhi oC

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli film shows massive dip, crosses 25 crore mark

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Neeshita Nyayapati
Updated on: Nov 03, 2025 10:19 pm IST

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: The film starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia saw a massive dip on Monday. 

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia in lead roles, was released in theatres on October 31. While the film performed well in its first weekend, it experienced a significant drop in collections on its first Monday.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays dual roles in the SS Rajamouli film.
Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: Prabhas plays dual roles in the SS Rajamouli film.

Baahubali The Epic box office collection

According to trade website Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic made an estimated 1.35 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its total domestic haul to 25.7 crore. The film had a good opening, making 1.15 crore from premieres alone on Thursday and 9.65 crore on Friday. Through the weekend, the film made 7.25 crore and 6.3 crore.

Its opening weekend collection stood at 24.35 crore in India and 39.75 crore worldwide. While a dip is expected, given that it’s a weekday, it remains to be seen if the film sustains through the week. In Baahubali’s initial run, Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) collected 650 crore worldwide, while Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017) made 1788.06 crore.

Baahubali: The Epic was released with high expectations, with the film's conclusion even announcing an animated story, titled Baahubali: The Eternal War, mounted on a 120 crore budget. It remains to be seen if it makes a dent at the box office.

About Baahubali: The Epic

Baahubali: The Epic is director Rajamouli and producer Sobhu Yarlagadda’s pet project. It is an amalgamation of both the Baahubali films. The combined runtime of over 5 hours was trimmed to 3 hours and 44 minutes. During the film’s remaster, it was visually and sonically elevated, with some scenes either being trimmed or removed. The film opened to a positive response, with excited fans heading to theatres to watch it again on the silver screen.

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Baahubali The Epic box office collection day 4: SS Rajamouli film shows massive dip, crosses 25 crore mark
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On