Fans hilariously recreate famous baby scene while watching Baahubali The Epic in theatres. Watch

SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Epic was released in theatres on October 31 to much fanfare, with paid premieres held in some theatres a day before. The film, starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia, is a remastered version of Baahubali: The Beginning (2015) and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017). Fans who attended the opening day at the theatres hilariously recreated scenes from the film. (Also Read: ‘Baahubali The Epic is a celebration of cinema’: Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao reveals it took 2 months to remaster film) One fan held up their baby in the famous scene from Baahubali featuring Ramya Krishnan.

Fans recreate baby scene from Baahubali

Some videos circulating on the internet show fans bringing their babies and holding them up in the famous scene featuring Ramya Krishnan. A scene shows Ramya’s Sivagami carrying Amarendra Baahubali through the water while holding him on her head, and dying while holding him up from drowning till he’s rescued.

While some fans held up babies as the scene played on screen, one video shows them hilariously hoisting up one of their friends just to recreate the scene. Numerous audience members can be seen laughing along, recording the shenanigans on their phones and throwing paper confetti in the videos circulating.

But it’s not just the baby scene that fans are recreating, it looks like. One video shows fans pulling on clothes tied together and pretending to hoist something. Soon, we’re shown that they’re recreating another famous scene from Baahubali, where a golden statue is erected and towers over the city.

About Baahubali: The Epic

According to Sacnilk, Baahubali: The Epic has collected ₹1.15 crore from its Thursday premieres and an estimated ₹9.25 crore on opening day, taking its domestic total to ₹10.4 crore. The film tells the story of a man named Shivudu, who discovers the truth about his lineage and travels to Mahishmati to fight for his throne and his people.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is the third-highest-grossing Indian film, only beaten by Dangal (2016) and Pushpa 2: The Rule (2024). Baahubali: The Epic is already the highest opener for a re-release film. It remains to be seen how much the film makes in its lifetime.