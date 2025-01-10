Bachhala Malli OTT release: When and where to watch Allari Naresh, Amritha Aiyer film

Bachhala Malli OTT release: Subbu Mangadevvi’s Allari Naresh and Amritha Aiyer-starrer Bachhala Malli is streaming on OTT less than a month after its release. The film, which was released in theatres on December 20, received mixed reviews. (Also Read: Rashmika Mandanna suffers gym injury, temporarily halts filming of Salman Khan's Sikandar) Bachhala Malli OTT release: Amritha Aiyer, Allari Naresh in a still from the film.

Bachhala Malli OTT release

ETV Win announced on Friday that Bachhala Malli is streaming on their platform starting January 10. They wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Allari Naresh's recent blockbuster #BachhalaMalli is now streaming on @ETVWIN! Don’t miss this weekend's emotional and mesmerizing experience. Watch now and enjoy the heartfelt performances!”

The Telugu film will also be available on Sun NXT for viewing on mobile devices. The film’s production house, Hasya Movies, also announced that the film is available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video, writing on X, “Don't miss this hard-hitting family drama that explores real-life emotions. #BachhalaMalli is now streaming on @PrimeVideo!”

About Bachhala Malli

Bachhala Malli is set in the village of Suravaram in Tuni, Andhra Pradesh. The film follows the titular Malli, played by Naresh, a smart and ambitious man. However, his life takes a turn for the worse. Amritha plays his lover, Kaveri. Set in the 1990s, the film explores familial and romantic strife. Director Subbu gained game with his debut film Solo Brathuke So Better.

Apart from Naresh and Amritha, Bachhala Malli features Hari Teja, Rao Ramesh, Sai Kumar, Kota Jayaram, Rohini, Dhanraj, Harsha Chemudu, Achyuth Kumar, Ankith Koyya, and Harsh Roshan in key roles. Razesh Danda and Balaji Gutta produced the film under the Hasya Movies banner. Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his work in Sita Ramam, composed the film’s music.

Bachhala Malli was released during Christmas and faced stiff competition from Sukumar’s Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil-starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule that was released on December 5 and is still running in theatres.