Bobby Deol and Gautam Vasudev Menon roped in for Balakrishna’s next; official announcement to come soon

After Emraan Hashmi was roped in for Pawan Kalyan’s OG and Sanjay Dutt for Ram Pothineni’s Double iSmart, yet another Bollywood actor has been roped in to face-off a Tollywood actor. Sources state that actor Bobby Deol has been roped in for Balakrishna’s upcoming project with director Bobby Kolli. (Also Read: Unstoppable Animal special highlights: Rashmika’s Arjun Reddy connection, Ranbir Kapoor wants to work with Prabhas)

Two actors join the cast

Sources state that Bobby Deol has given the nod to star in Balakrishna's next(X)

Balakrishna had recently starred alongside Arjun Rampal in Bhagavanth Kesari. Bobby recently impressed fans with his performance in the teaser and trailer for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's directorial Animal and the makers for Balakrishna's next are waiting to make an official announcement about him coming on-board, state sources.

Bobby Deol and Gautam Vasudev Menon have both been roped in for the project, we have learnt. “Bobby Deol will be seen as the main antagonist, while Gautam will be seen in a supporting role. The film is a fantasy drama, but it will be as massy as they come, given that it’s a Balakrishna starrer. After Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu, in which he plays Aurangzeb, this will be his second Telugu project” says the source.

Shoot in progress

Shooting for the film is in progress with Balakrishna having shot for a few scenes in the first week of November. “The second schedule will begin in Ooty next week, but Bobby and Gautam will not join the shoot immediately,” informs the source. The rest of the cast of the film is also yet to be announced as the makers are finalising names, they add. “Both Balayya and Bobby will be seen in whole new avatars in the film,” says the source.

Team Animal on Unstoppable

Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna were recently guests on Balakrishna’s talk show, Unstoppable. But Bobby Deol did not make an appearance during the film’s promotions on the Aha show. He plays the antagonist in the film and rumours have been swirling about him playing everything from a mute person to a cannibal. The makers however have kept key details of the film under wraps.

