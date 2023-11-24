Ranbir Kapoor gets his daughter Raha's name inked on collarbone

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 24 (ANI): There's no greater feeling than embracing parenthood and Ranbir Kapoor is no exception, as he got her daughter Raha's name inked on her collarbone. HT Image

Ranbir, who is busy promoting his upcoming action thriller 'Animal', recently revealed his tattoo.

A video of Ranbir went viral on social media in which he can be seen showing his 'Raha' tattoo on his collarbone during one of his interviews.

The actor appeared on Telugu star Nandamuri Balakrishna's show to promote his film Animal with Rashmika Mandanna and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

While discussing about Rashmika's tattoo when Ranbir revealed he has a new tattoo as well.

https://twitter.com/seeuatthemovie/status/1727860436010156434

A video shared by Ranbir's fan club showed, the actor saying before revealing his tattoo "Sir, I also have the name of my daughter."

Ranbir tied the knot with Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, and announced their pregnancy in June 2022.On November 6, last year, the couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl, named Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The power couple are yet to disclose the face of their little angel.

Ranbir along with Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, producer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Thursday launched the trailer of the action thriller in New Delhi.

The 3-minute-32-second trailer hinted that Ranbir's character has turned into a fierce because of his violent upbringing during his younger age.

Ranbir's character is protective and obsessive about his father's love. He is seen threatening everybody who comes in the way of his love for his father.

Reportedly, the film has a duration of 3 hours and 21 minutes.

While talking to the media at the trailer launch of 'Animal' Ranbir quipped about the film's long duration and the theme of bond between a father and son and said, "This is an adult-rated Khushi Kabhi Kabhie Gham."

The 'Brahmastra' actor also revealed that despite the role being so violent, he would always detach himself from his character after the shoot was wrapped up, saying, "I am a detached person. I never take my character home. It's not fair for my loved ones. Agar main agar jaake is inssan ki trh act karta toh meri biwi mujhe maarti."

Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, 'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor in the lead role.

The trailer also reveals that Rashmika Mandanna will be Ranbir's love interest while Bobby Deol plays the antagonist in the film, who makes a stylish yet menacing appearance in the trailer.

'Animal' is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 and will be released in 5 languages- Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.

'Animal' will be facing a big Bollywood clash with Vicky Kaushal's upcoming film 'Sam Bahadur'. (ANI)