Chinmayi Sripaada schools Sunitha Upadrasta for her statement on feminism, slams man commenting ‘my acid, my choice’

Singer Sunitha Upadrasta is getting massive backlash on social media for her take on feminism. Many have called her out for claiming ‘my body my right, his eyes his right’ while stating that today’s feminist struggles aren’t important enough. Chinmayi Sripaada schooled Sunitha about her statement and slammed a man who commented ‘my acid, my choice’ as a result. (Also Read: Singer Sunitha Upadrasta gets massive backlash for her take on feminism: ‘My body my right, his eyes his right’) Chinmayi Sripaada responded to Sunitha Upadrashta's take on feminism.

Chinmayi Sripaada schools Sunitha Upadrasta Chinmayi took to her Instagram stories to respond to Sunitha’s statement after it gained traction on social media. She called her out for ‘brainwashing’ women into being subjugated, saying, “So yes, when men say, my eyes, my right, and if there are women who…I love Sunitha garu, I have a lot of respect for her as a singer. But with all due respect, when ladies speak for the side of men, it actually damages and makes spaces more unsafe for women.”

She spoke about Sunitha’s comments on women’s dressing and added, “Because this whole point is, if you have rape-y eyes that you make even a woman with a dupatta, what sort of mindset was that? It’s a worthless position when even people of influence in society are brainwashing you to be handmaidens and puppets of these men.”

Chinmayi also pointed out the recent issue when a woman was forced to prove she was wearing a sanitary napkin at a NEET exam, and the case of a 14-year-old boy raping a 9-month-old family member after watching porn. “The entire concept of my body, my right is to not have men decide on women’s bodies, including reproductive rights,” she said.