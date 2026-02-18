Chiranjeevi credits wife Surekha as the secret behind his success in heartfelt note: ‘You are the nucleus of our family’

He added, “You are the nucleus of our family, the one who binds us all with love. You embraced my family members as your own, stood by them in every moment, and became a true daughter to my parents, just as they embraced you with equal affection.”

Chiranjeevi shared several pictures with Surekha, taken over the years. In one click taken years ago, both of them fed each other with a spoon. In another picture, Chiranjeevi and Surekha were seen at an event, seated beside one another. The last picture was taken recently, as they hugged each other. In the caption, he began, “Happy Birthday to dearest Surekha. From the day we got married on February 20, 1980, you have been my greatest strength. As we celebrate your birthday today and our wedding anniversary in advance, my heart is filled with gratitude.”

Actor Chiranjeevi took to his X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday to post pictures of himself and his wife, Surekha Konidela, on her birthday. He also penned a sweet note expressing his gratitude for everything she has done to stand by him and the family over the years. (Also read: Chiranjeevi gives health update after fans inquire about arm sling, reveals he had shoulder keyhole surgery )

‘I am what I am because of you’ The note read, “If anyone asks me the secret of my success, it is not my talent or hard work, “It is you”. Because you carried every responsibility with quiet strength, I could focus completely on my profession. In every crisis, in every celebration, you are the one who holds us together. You are not just my wife, you are my strength, my support system, my peace.”

He concluded the note by saying, “On your birthday today, and as we approach our wedding anniversary, I want to say this from my heart - I am what I am because of you. With all my love, always and forever.”

Surekha is the daughter of Telugu comic actor Allu Ramalingaiah and the sister of producer Allu Aravind. Chiranjeevi and Surekha married on February 20, 1980. They have a son, Ram Charan, who is also an actor and two daughters, Sushmita and Sreeja.

Chiranjeevi and Surekha recently became grandparents again after Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl- on January 31. On Friday, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the first glimpse of the newborns and revealed their names, introducing Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela to the world.