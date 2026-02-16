Chiranjeevi gives health update after fans inquire about arm sling, reveals he had shoulder keyhole surgery
Chiranjeevi assured fans that he is recovering well and thanked the doctor for making the procedure smooth and comfortable.
Megastar Chiranjeevi gave a health update to fans about his health. The veteran actor was seen with an arm sling a few days ago, which made many fans wonder if he is doing okay. The actor took to his X account to clear the speculation and said that he recently underwent a minor shoulder keyhole surgery.
What Chiranjeevi wrote
Chiranjeevi posted a picture in which his left arm was in a sling, as he stood beside the doctor who treated him. In the caption, he said, “Several well-wishers have enquired about my health after noticing the arm sling. It was just a minor shoulder keyhole surgery. I am recovering well and already getting back to my routine.”
He went on to add, “My heartfelt thanks to Dr. Nithin, one of the finest arthroscopy surgeons, for his care and expertise in making the procedure smooth and comfortable. Grateful for all your love, concern and blessings.”
More details
Chiranjeevi recently became a grandfather again after Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela, welcomed their twins - a boy and a girl, on January 31. On Friday, Chiranjeevi took to social media to share the first glimpse of the newborns and revealed their names, introducing Shiva Ram Konidela and Anveera Devi Konidela to the world. The veteran actor also sought everyone’s blessings as the little ones begin their journey of life.
“With boundless joy and divine grace… We are delighted to announce the beautiful names of our two little blessings… 𝑺𝒉𝒊𝒗𝒂 𝑹𝒂𝒎 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂 & 𝑨𝒏𝒗𝒆𝒆𝒓𝒂 𝑫𝒆𝒗𝒊 𝑲𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒅𝒆𝒍𝒂,” he wrote.
The picture captured the second-time parents posing with their newborns, along with their elder daughter Klin Kaara Konidela seated on her father’s lap.
Chiranjeevi continued, “Shiva Ram is a profound confluence of two eternal ideals. ‘Shiva’ is inspired by Shiva Shankara Vara Prasad, reflecting inner strength, spiritual depth and stillness. ‘Ram’ from Ram Charan embodies righteousness, compassion and moral courage. Together, the name signifies the harmony between inner power and responsible action.”
“Anveera Devi is a rare and powerful expression of the Divine Feminine. Anveera represents fearlessness, resilience and divine protection, inspired by the blessings of Kanaka Durga Devi. A name that reflects grace, courage and unwavering strength. We seek your blessings for Shiva Ram and Anveera Devi as they begin their beautiful journey of life. With love and gratitude,” he wrote.
Ram Charan tied the knot with Upasana Konidela, vice-chairperson of Apollo Charity, in June 2012 after getting engaged in December 2011. The two had known each other for years and were close friends before their relationship blossomed into marriage. In June 2023, they welcomed their first child, a daughter named Klin Kaara.
