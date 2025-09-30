Chiranjeevi hails brother Pawan Kalyan's performance in They Call Him OG, calls film ‘on par with Hollywood standards’

Telugu star and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan’s much-awaited film They Call Him OG finally released in cinemas on 25 September. The film opened to bumper collections at the box office but slowed down in the following days. Now, Pawan’s brother Chiranjeevi has reviewed the film, praising it as being on par with Hollywood standards. Chiranjeevi is all praise for Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG.

Chiranjeevi reviews They Call Him OG

On Tuesday, Chiranjeevi took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on They Call Him OG. He wrote, “Watched #TheyCallHimOG with my whole family and thoroughly enjoyed every bit of it. A brilliantly made underworld gangster film on par with Hollywood standards, while keeping the right emotions intact. From beginning to end, the director conceived the film in an extraordinary way. Congratulations to @sujeethsign.”

He also lauded his brother’s performance, writing, “Felt so proud watching Kalyan Babu on screen. He made the film stand out with his swag and gave the fans the proper feast they’ve been waiting for. @MusicThaman poured his heart and soul into the music, @dop007 delivered excellent visuals, and the editing & artwork were super. Every single member of the team gave their all and delivered the best. Congratulations to Producer Danayya and the whole team.”

About They Call Him OG

The story follows Pawan Kalyan’s character Ojas Gambheera (OG), a feared and powerful gangster who vanishes from Mumbai, only to return a decade later to reclaim power and confront a rival crime lord. The film marks Emraan Hashmi’s Telugu debut as Omi Bhau, the antagonist who seizes control during OG’s absence. The cast also includes Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy and Prakash Raj in key supporting roles.

Box office performance

The film received mixed reviews on release. It collected ₹63.75 crore on its opening day and crossed the ₹100 crore mark in just two days. However, collections saw a sharp decline on the second day and dropped further on the first Monday. Despite this, They Call Him OG has earned ₹149.73 crore in India and over ₹200 crore worldwide within six days of release.