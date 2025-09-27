Garland on Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG cutout catches fire by accident in Chittoor

The release of Sujeeth’s They Call Him OG was nothing short of a celebration for fans who decked up theatres with cutouts of the lead actor, Pawan Kalyan, and burst crackers. In an unfortunate incident, a garland placed on one of these cutouts at a theatre in Chittoor caught fire during the premiere celebrations on 24 September. A cutout of Pawan Kalyan at a theatre in Chittoor almost went up in flames due to a fire accident.

Garland on Pawan Kalyan’s cutout catches fire

In a video that is making the rounds online, a massive garland placed on a cutout of Pawan outside a theatre is going up in flames. Sharing the video on X (formerly Twitter), one fan wrote, “Unfortunately, the garland put on the cutout caught fire. But that too has turned into an elevation for us, perfect ga tesadu video evado kani (Whoever took the video took it perfectly.)”

Another fan re-shared it on Instagram and claimed, “The fire incident on the Pawan Kalyan cutout garland happened at Venkateswara Theatre in Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, India, during a fan launch event on September 24, 2025. The cause appears to be accidental, possibly from nearby blasting crackers.”

No injuries had been reported from the fire accident at the time of this writing. HT couldn’t independently verify where the video was taken.

Pawan Kalyan battling fever

Since attending OG’s pre-release event in Hyderabad last Saturday, Pawan has been battling viral fever, which became worse on Monday. On Friday, his political party, Janasena Party, wrote on X that the actor-politician has still not recovered and will undergo tests in Hyderabad.

They wrote, “State Deputy Chief Minister Shri @PawanKalyan garu is suffering from viral fever. He has been undergoing treatment for the past four days. The severity of the fever has not decreased. He is experiencing discomfort due to excessive coughing. As per the doctors' advice, he will undergo medical tests in Hyderabad. Today, Shri Pawan Kalyan garu will travel from Mangalagiri to Hyderabad.”

His most recent film, They Call Him OG, was released in theatres on 25 September with paid premieres on 24 September. The film, which also stars Emraan Hashmi, Prakash Raj and Priyanka Mohan, tells the story of a gangster who comes out of retirement to keep his family safe. It collected ₹154 crore worldwide on its opening day.