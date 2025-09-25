Pawan Kalyan's They Call Him OG screening stopped after fans tear up theatre screen with a sword in Bengaluru. Watch

Telugu superstar and Andhra Pradesh’s Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, saw his most-awaited film, They Call Him OG, finally hit theatres today. Fans turned out in droves to celebrate the release, with many attending the first-day, first-show screenings. Amid the excitement, a video emerged online showing a bunch of Pawan’s fans tearing the cinema screen with a sword during the film’s screening. Pawan Kalyan's fans tear theatre screen while celebrating film's release.

Fans tear theatre screen during OG screening

The clip, taken at a theatre in Bengaluru, shows a large crowd attending an early morning show of They Call Him OG. During the screening, a group of over-enthusiastic fans approached the screen and cut it with a sword in celebration of the film’s release. This prompted theatre management to halt the screening to control the situation, leaving other viewers disappointed. According to Glute, after discussions with both the fans and theatre authorities, the screening resumed after a brief delay.

A large section of the internet reacted negatively to the fans’ actions. One comment read, “How can people sneak a sword into a theatre? Here I can’t even get away with snacks.” Another wrote, “Those screens are incredibly expensive. Hopefully, the theatre owner has it covered by insurance.” One user joked, “These fans need to be put in a zoo,” while another quipped, “I bet he thought his favourite superstar was behind the screen and just wanted to meet him.”

About They Call Him OG

Directed by Sujeeth and produced by DVV Danayya and Kalyan Dasari under DVV Entertainment, They Call Him OG marks Emraan Hashmi’s debut in Telugu cinema. Alongside Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, the film features Priyanka Mohan, Arjun Das, Sriya Reddy, and Prakash Raj. This project is one of three films Pawan agreed to before entering politics and taking on the role of Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. His previous release, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, directed by Krish and Jyothi Krisna, premiered in theatres in July this year to a lukewarm reception.

Expectations for They Call Him OG are high, as promotions for the film have stirred excitement among fans. Pawan has also committed to Ustaad Bhagat Singh, directed by Harish Shankar, a remake of the Tamil film Theri, though no release date has been confirmed. Given that Hari Hara Veera Mallu underperformed at the box office, earning only ₹116 crore worldwide, the performance of OG will be closely watched. According to Sacnilk, the film is expected to open with a ₹100 crore box office collection.