Chiranjeevi helps journalist during medical emergency, fans call him ‘real hero’

Actor Chiranjeevi, who was last seen in Telugu film Acharya along with his son Ram Charan, came to the rescue of a Hyderabad-based photojournalist who was in immediate need of medical assistance. Thanks to Chiranjeevi’s timely support, the journalist is out of danger and is currently in a stable condition. Fans have lauded the star’s gesture and called him a real hero. Also read: Chiranjeevi shares Ram Charan and Rana Daggubati's childhood secret: ‘They'd sneak out of home by removing window grill’

On Tuesday, a Hyderabad-based journalist took to Twitter to reveal how Chiranjeevi came to the aid of an ailing photojournalist. “One of our fellow photo journalists suddenly fell ill and needed medical emergency. It's @KChiruTweetsgaru, who immediately responded and spoke to the doctors to take care of the journo. Now he is stable and out of danger. Thank you Chiru sir. You are a real hero,” the journalist’s tweet read.

A journalist tweeted about Chiranjeevi.

In the comments section, several fans lauded Chiranjeevi’s gesture. One fan wrote that Chiranjeevi is the real hero. Another fan said, "Chiranjeevi is precious. His character is gold. Period."

Chiranjeevi’s recent release Acharya turned out to be a huge disaster. The film, which also stars Ram Charan, was directed by Koratala Siva. As per box-office tracking portal AndhraBoxoffice, Acharya was adjudged a ‘double disaster’. As per the report, the theatrical value of Acharya was pegged at ₹140 crore. This meant the film had to do a business of ₹140 crore to enter break-even phase.

A tweet by AndhraBoxoffice read: “#Acharya is literally dead at the box-office on its 1st Monday. 4th day gross numbers are abysmally low and share is negligible (sic).”

Acharya was about a middle-aged Naxalite-turned-social reformer who launches a fight against the Endowments Department over misappropriation and embezzlement of temple funds and donations. This was the first time Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were seen sharing screen space together in full-length roles. Chiranjeevi had played a cameo in Ram Charan’s Telugu film, Bruce Lee: The Fighter a few years ago.

