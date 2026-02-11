Chiranjeevi recalls the first time he faced camera in debut film Punadhirallu, thanks fans for their support
Punadhirallu marked the acting debut of Chiranjeevi. The film, which was released in 1979, was directed by Rajkumar.
Megastar Chiranjeevi got nostalgic as he shared pictures from the shoot of his acting debut, Punadhirallu. The actor recalled how excited he felt when he faced the camera for the first time four decades ago, as she shared a series of black-and-white pictures from set. (Also read: Lavanya Tripathi defends mavayya Chiranjeevi against gender bias claims: ‘Very few men can do even 1% of what he does’)
What Chiranjeevi said
Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi noted that today marked the first time he faced the camera, and although it happened 47 years ago, the feelings are as fresh as yesterday. In a picture, the young actor was seen looking at the camera wearing a shirt and trousers. In another picture, he was seen with his co-stars for a scene.
In the caption, he wrote in Telugu, “Today marks the first day in my life that I stood in front of the camera for the movie Punadhirallu. The excitement, joy, responsibility, and emotions that filled me that day are indescribable in words. That moment still feels like it happened just yesterday or the day before.”
He went on to add, “It was an experience like a beautiful full moon story. On this special occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director and producer of that film, who gave me my first opportunity. With their trust and encouragement, the foundation stones for my journey in acting were laid through the opportunity that came my way. From that day until today, my thanks to all the audience members who have supported and blessed me.”
Chiranjeevi's career
After Punadhirallu, it was Khaidi (1983) which catapulted Chiranjeevi to widespread attention and made him a sensation. The film's huge success launched a series of hits for him. Some of his other notable films include Indra (2002), Tagore (2003), Gharana Mogudu (1992), and Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (1990).
Chiranjeevi was last seen in Anil Ravipudi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu (MSVPG), which was released in theatres on January 12 ahead of Sankranthi. The film, which also starred Nayanthara, stood out amid competition and emerged as the winner of the festive season.
It tells the story of a national security officer, played by Chiranjeevi, who has to protect his estranged family from a threat. He decides to use the opportunity to woo his divorced wife, played by Nayanthara, back. The film collected ₹375 crore worldwide in 25 days of its release.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.