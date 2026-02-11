Chiranjeevi recalls the first time he faced camera in debut film Punadhirallu, thanks fans for their support

Megastar Chiranjeevi got nostalgic as he shared pictures from the shoot of his acting debut, Punadhirallu. The actor recalled how excited he felt when he faced the camera for the first time four decades ago, as she shared a series of black-and-white pictures from set. (Also read: Lavanya Tripathi defends mavayya Chiranjeevi against gender bias claims: ‘Very few men can do even 1% of what he does’) Chiranjeevi in a still from the shoot of Punadhirallu.

What Chiranjeevi said Taking to his X account on Wednesday, Chiranjeevi noted that today marked the first time he faced the camera, and although it happened 47 years ago, the feelings are as fresh as yesterday. In a picture, the young actor was seen looking at the camera wearing a shirt and trousers. In another picture, he was seen with his co-stars for a scene.

In the caption, he wrote in Telugu, “Today marks the first day in my life that I stood in front of the camera for the movie Punadhirallu. The excitement, joy, responsibility, and emotions that filled me that day are indescribable in words. That moment still feels like it happened just yesterday or the day before.”

He went on to add, “It was an experience like a beautiful full moon story. On this special occasion, I express my heartfelt gratitude to the director and producer of that film, who gave me my first opportunity. With their trust and encouragement, the foundation stones for my journey in acting were laid through the opportunity that came my way. From that day until today, my thanks to all the audience members who have supported and blessed me.”