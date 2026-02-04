Lavanya Tripathi defends mavayya Chiranjeevi against gender bias claims: ‘Very few men can do even 1% of what he does’

Lavanya was praised online for standing in support of her father-in-law, but also criticised for her choice of words. "Every grandparent is the best, no need to understate others to elevate your family members. "Very few men can do even 1% of what he does" this statement is in an extremely wrong tone. Wake up this is 2026 and we are living in a democracy not a feudal dark age," read a tweet.

The original tweet is now deleted but tweets from Grok mention that the journo had written about an old comment that Chiranjeevi had made about wanting a male heir.

She wrote, “I usually ignore tweets like this and let them pass on my timeline, but I didn’t expect it from you.. This tweet is in extremely poor taste, turning a genuinely happy moment into something unpleasant. You clearly don’t know how he treats the women in his family, especially his granddaughters. Very few men can do even 1% of what he does, so it’s best not to comment on people you don’t truly know :)”

Actor Lavanya Tripathi has nothing but good things to say about husband Varun Tej's pedanana, Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi. She took to Twitter to call out a journalist who had posted a joke about the actor's preference for a male grandchild. His son Ram Charan recently welcomed his second and third children, a boy and a girl, with wife Upasana Konidela.

"She says don't comment about someone you don't truly know and then says "Very few men can do even 1% of what he does" what do you know about all the men and how," read another comment.

What did Chiranjeevi say? In February 2025, Chiranjeevi had expressed a desire for a male grandchild. During his appearance, Chiranjeevi claimed that he feels like a ladies' hostel warden because he is living with 4 granddaughters. Chiranjeevi added that he hopes his actor son Ram Charan (39), who was blessed with daughter Klin Kaara Konidela in 2023, welcomes a son next to take forward their family’s legacy. The mega star stated, “I keep wishing and telling (Ram) Charan, at least this time, have a boy so that our legacy continues, but his daughter is the apple of his eye…”

Chiranjeevi went on to add, “I'm scared that he might have a girl again.” Ram Charan and his wife Upasana, who is the vice-chairman of Apollo Charity, tied the knot in 2012. They were blessed with their darling daughter Klin Kaara 11 years later. Apart from Klin Kaara, Chiranjeevi is a grandfather to Sushmita Konidela’s daughter Samara and Sreeja Konidela’s daughters Nivrati and Naviskha.

The actor faced severe backlash for his sexist comments on social media.

Lavanya and Varun have a son and Chiranjeevi also celebrated his birth last year. “Welcome to the world, little one! A hearty welcome to the newborn baby boy in the Konidela family. Heartfelt congratulations to Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi on becoming proud parents. So happy for Nagababu and Padmaja, who are now promoted to proud grandparents. Wishing the baby boy all the happiness, good health, and blessings in abundance. May your love and blessings always surround our child,” he wrote on social media.