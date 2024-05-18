 Days after Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram's death, husband Chandrakanth dies by suicide - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, May 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Days after Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram's death, husband Chandrakanth dies by suicide

ANI |
May 18, 2024 01:22 PM IST

Telugu actors Chandrakanth and Pavithra Jayaram were rumoured to be married. She was killed in a recent car accident while he escaped with a few injuries.

Actor Chandrakanth, best known for working in daily soaps in Telugu, is no more. The actor allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Alkapur in Telangana on Friday. The news of his demise comes a few days after his co-star and wife Pavithra Jayaram passed away in a car accident.

Chandrakanth got injured in the accident that left Pavitra Jayaram dead.(Instagram)
Chandrakanth got injured in the accident that left Pavitra Jayaram dead.(Instagram)

As per Chandrakanth's father's statement recorded by the police, the actor was depressed for the past couple of days.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Chandrakanth had been mourning Pavithra's loss deeply. He had penned down emotional tributes for his Trinayani co-star. His last post on Instagram was also for Pavithra. The two were reportedly in a relationship.

In one of the posts, he wrote, "Papa netho digina last pic raa (cry emojis) not able to digest to left me alone, okasari mama aniii piluveee plsss @pavithrajayaram_chandar. My Pavi is no more (cry and pray emojis) pls ra come back plsss. (This is the last picture I took with you, I'm unable to digest you left me alone. Please call out for me once again. My Pavi is no more, please come back)." He also wrote on his Instagram stories, "Papa pls come back raaa. Pls nee mama kannilu aaplu. (Please come back and wipe my tears.)"

The sudden demise of both actors has left the Telugu industry in shock. (ANI)

Amazon Summer Sale is here! Splurge and save now! Click Here!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Days after Telugu actor Pavithra Jayaram's death, husband Chandrakanth dies by suicide

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, May 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On