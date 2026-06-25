Did Vijay Deverakonda demand 6 caravans and 50 assistants for Ranabaali, irking his producers? His team responds

A screenshot of a fake article that circulated on social media caused massive confusion online. It was claimed that Vijay Deverakonda had made unreasonable demands to his producers, Mythri Movie Makers, on the sets of Ranabaali and forced them to approach the producers’ council. However, the actor’s team issued a clarification.

What did the fake article say?

Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna will reunite after years for Ranabaali.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The ‘article’ circulated about Vijay on social media was supposedly taken from the 123Telugu website. It claimed that the actor demanded around 6 caravans and 50 assistants on the sets of Ranabaali. In fact, a fake screenshot had a headline that read: “RANABAALI : 5-6 Caravans on Sets for Hero, 40-50 Assistants, Mythri Goes to Producers Council.” Numerous trolls circulated the picture, claiming that the actor was being unreasonable.

What is the truth?

In reality, the website had never written such an article, nor were there any grounds for these rumours, claimed Vijay’s team. “Beware of a targeted misinformation campaign by certain individuals on X/Twitter aimed at maligning Vijay Deverakonda. Fake screenshots, falsely made to look like they originated from news portals and apps, are being circulated on social media (especially X) claiming that Vijay Deverakonda has demanded 5–6 caravans for #Ranabaali. These claims are completely baseless. Please do not believe or spread such rumours,” read a statement shared by his team.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The website also had to issue a statement claiming that it had never published an article with that headline. They also threatened legal action against those who misused their name to spread the rumour. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The website also had to issue a statement claiming that it had never published an article with that headline. They also threatened legal action against those who misused their name to spread the rumour. Recent work {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Vijay last starred in the 2024 film The Family Star and the 2025 film Kingdom. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. He also had cameos in the 2024 hit Kalki 2898 AD and in Sing Geetham this year. Vijay is currently shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. He also has Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali with Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vijay last starred in the 2024 film The Family Star and the 2025 film Kingdom. Both films failed to make a mark at the box office and received lukewarm reviews. He also had cameos in the 2024 hit Kalki 2898 AD and in Sing Geetham this year. Vijay is currently shooting for Ravi Kiran Kola’s Rowdy Janardhana, which stars Keerthy Suresh as the female lead. He also has Rahul Sankrithyan’s Ranabaali with Rashmika Mandanna as his co-star. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Vijay and Rashmika kept their relationship under wraps and dated for a while before getting engaged in Hyderabad last October. In February of this year, they tied the knot in a ceremony attended by their family, close friends and loved ones. Ranabaali will mark their on-screen reunion after Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019). Rashmika was most recently seen in Cocktail 2 and will soon star in Mysaa, in addition to Ranabaali.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON