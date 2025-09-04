Did Vijay Deverakonda take down Instagram video criticising him? Content creator fires back: 'Imagine being so insecure'

In May, actor Vijay Deverakonda had infamously said that Brad Pitt charges 100x as much as him for a film because he works in English films. This led to widespread criticism and ridicule of the statement, including several social media creators also chipping in. On Wednesday, Farhan Balaporia, one of the creators, claimed that his video criticising the actor had been taken down on his insistence, labelling him insecure. Creator Farhan Balaporia has spoken out against Vijay Deverakonda.

Farhan Balaporia says his Vijay Deverakonda video was taken down

In a new video that Farhan posted on his Instagram, he wrote 'an actor took down my video'. Without naming Vijay in the video, he said, "Now, I can't name him or her, but you will probably be able to guess as I tell the story. By the way, when a lion and tiger have a child, it's called a Liger." Liger was the title of the Puri Jagannadh film that marked Vijay's Hindi-language debut, but proved to be a failure at the box office. Later in the video, Farhan took another jibe at the actor, saying, "I have a friend named Arjun who is never ready on time." Vijay shot to national fame with his hit, Arjun Reddy.

"The video that got taken down is basically him saying that Hollywood has bigger budgets because more people speak English, so the actors get paid more, and therefore they're more successful. My reaction was disagreeing with him, telling him that foreign films in different languages on low budgets have succeeded, whereas his own film with a high budget was unsuccessful," he added.

"He'll just take it down again if I re-upload it because there is a clip of him in the reel," the creator said, promising to upload a new version where he will play the actor, and then post the reaction. In the caption, Farhan wrote, "Imagine being so insecure you can't take criticism from a random guy on the internet." Farhan's original video is still up on YouTube.

In the comments, social media users easily guessed the actor in question was Vijay Deverakonda. One comment read, "Oh man. Such an insecure person he is, and I love this sarcasm." Another quipped, "CEO of pettiness." Another added, "He must have said 'I...I...am...a...fighter' while taking down your video (bad Liger Joke)."

When HT contacted Vijay Deverakonda's team regarding the video, they declined to comment on the matter.

About Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay Deverakonda is best known for successful films like Pelli Choopulu, Arjun Reddy, and Dear Comrade. After a successful first half of his career that saw him establish himself as a bankable name, he has seen a turbulent time since the pandemic. All his releases since 2020 - Kushi, The Family Star, and Kingdom - have underperformed at the box office. Kingdom, his most recent release, made ₹82 crore on a ₹130-crore budget.