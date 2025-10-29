International superstar Don Lee signs Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit, will go toe-to-toe with Prabhas: Korean media

Korean superstar Don Lee, known to international audiences for his appearances in Train To Busan and Marvel’s Eternals, is set to make his foray into Indian cinema. Korean media reported that Don, also known as Ma Dong-seok, will play the villain in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit, which stars Prabhas in the lead role. Korean action star Don Lee is reportedly playing a pivotal role in Prabhas-starrer Spirit.

Don Lee to play the villain in Spirit?

Muko, the Korean drama and entertainment community on Twitter, posted on Tuesday that Don’s entry into Indian cinema is confirmed. A translation of the Korean text of the tweet read, “This film, titled Spirit, is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and stars Prabhas, famous for Baahubali, in a dark-toned detective crime drama. It is only known that Ma Dong-seok’s role in this film is a character who stands in opposition to the one played by Prabhas.”

The report said that Don’s recent posts about travel to India were for this film. “Recently, Ma Dong-seok has been spotted posting on Instagram and other platforms, showing himself boarding a flight to India, and it turns out it was for this film,” the note read.

The report also recognised Vanga as ‘one of the most controversial commercial directors in recent times’, noting the success of his films like Animal and Arjun Reddy. The report also added that it was not confirmed if the film will be released in Korea or not, despite Don Lee’s supposed participation. The film's team has not officially confirmed Don Lee's casting yet.

All about Spirit

Spirit has been described as a cop action film with Prabhas in the lead. The film also stars Triptii Dimri and Prakash Raj, along with Vivek Oberoi. On Prabhas’ birthday earlier this month, director Vanga shared a ‘sound story’ for the film, giving fans the first glimpse at the film. The audio teaser introduced the world of Spirit through Prabhas’ voice but revealed little about the plot. The film will release in theatres in 2026.