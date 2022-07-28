Dulquer Salmaan gets birthday wishes from Mrunal Thakur, he’s at a ‘loss of words’ after her message

Dulquer Salmaan is celebrating his 36th birthday on Thursday. Wishing him with a heartfelt message, his co-star from Sita Ramam, Mrunal Thakur shared two pictures on Instagram. In one picture, both of them are seen standing close to each other with big smiles on their faces. In another photo, both are sitting on a couch. (Also read| Sita Ramam trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur’s romantic period drama is all about love and longing)

Sharing the pictures, Mrunal Thakur wrote, “My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal! I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together! Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and I’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur.”

Mrunal Thakur wishes Dulquer Salmaan on birthday.

Reacting to the post, Dulquer Salmaan commented, “Sita Garu !! At a rare loss for words. The best present anyone could give me is a letter. And I’ll always hold this one close. Sita Ramam has been the most magical journey and it couldn’t have been what it is without you playing sita !! Thank you for being a Macha and Fellow Leo !!”

Mrunal Thakur and Dulquer Salmaan will be seen together in upcoming Telugu romantic period drama Sita Ramam which will release on August 5 this year. Going by the trailer, the film looks like an epic tale of romance that’ll take place over a span of two decades.

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film features Dulquer in the role of a lieutenant in the Indian army. The story is set against the backdrop of Kashmir in the 1960s.

