Ed Sheeran performs Telugu song 'Chuttamalle' with Shilpa Rao at Bengaluru concert

British singer Ed Sheeran, known for tracks such as "Shape of You", "Perfect" and "Shivers", once again surprised fans after he jammed on the popular Telugu song "Chuttamalle" with Indian singer Shilpa Rao at his Bengaluru concert.

The Grammy winning musician, who performed his second consecutive show in Bengaluru on Sunday night, shared a video of him singing the Telugu lyrics of the song sung by Rao in the 2024 film "Devara" starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.

Praising Rao, also the voice behind "Malang", "Besharam Rang" and "Bulleya", the singer on Instagram wrote: "Obsessed with @shilparao’s voice for the last while, a real privilege to share the stage tonight, and learn a new language."

A fan page of Sheeran shared a video of his and Rao preparing for the "Chuttamalle" duet ahead of the concert, which was part of the India leg of his Mathematics Tour.

"Ed's first Telugu song with @shilparao," the caption read.

"Chuttamalle" is composed by Anirudh Ravichander and penned by Ramajogayya Sastry.

Janhvi was also thrilled to see Rao and Sheeran's performance on her song.

"What a crossover to wake up to," she wrote on her Instagram Stories with a heart emoji.

"Music has no boundaries and you proved it again Ed! Hearing you sing 'Chuttamalle' in Telugu is truly special @teddysphotos @anirudhofficial @shilparao," Jr NTR said on Instagram.

Sheeran is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics Tour, which began on January 30 in Pune.

At his Chennai show, the singer-songwriter was joined by music maestro A R Rahman where they sang a mash-up of "Shape Of You" x "Urvasi Urvasi" receiving loud cheers from the audience.

Sheeran will conclude his tour in India on February 15 with his performance in Delhi-NCR.

