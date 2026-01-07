Fan shares experience of meeting Prabhas at his home ahead of The Raja Saab release: ‘He welcomed us at the gate’

A fan named Srilekha took to her Instagram to share her experience of meeting Prabhas. In the video she shared, she gifts Prabhas the Bhagavad Gita and hands over a bag of gifts for his pet as well. The actor looks happy and surprised as he takes them. After setting them aside, he interacted with the fan and posed for pictures with her, giving her a sweet hug at the end. Numerous Prabhas fans reshared the video, calling Srilekha ‘lucky’.

Actor Prabhas recently met fans at his residence in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, ahead of the release of his upcoming film, The Raja Saab. A fan shared her experience of meeting the actor, revealing that he personally welcomed them at the gate and took them to his home. She also posted a video of their interaction on Instagram.

Posting the video, she wrote, “Meeting Prabhas at his residence was an unforgettable memory as a fan. We were invited to his home to meet him, and honestly, you won’t believe how humble he is. He welcomed us right from the gate and personally took us inside his house ..such a down-to-earth person and truly a gem.”

Srilekha also wrote about the gifts she brought for him, adding, “I gifted him a Bhagavad Gita book and small gifts for his pet. Feeling so lucky to meet him so closely and spend time with him. What more can I ask for? Thank you @yours_nagraj Anna, for this best birthday gift—you always give me the most beautiful surprises.”

“The fact that my hands were shivering while taking this video. He is such a sweet person,” commented another fan who took the video under the post. Another wrote, “I’m crying, you are the luckiest.”