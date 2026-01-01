Triptii Dimri's rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant reacts to her 1st look in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit

At the stroke of midnight, Sandeep Reddy Vanga dropped Prabhas and Triptii Dimri’s first look from their film with him, Spirit. Triptii’s rumoured boyfriend, Sam Merchant, as well as stars like Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani, have reacted to the first look poster. Sam Merchant seemed to approve of Triptii Dimri's first look from Spirit.

Prabhas and Triptii Dimri in Spirit

Sandeep posted Prabhas and Triptii’s first look from the film at midnight, writing, “INDIAN CINEMA.... witness your AJANUBAHUDU / AJANUBAHU. Happy New Year 2026.” The official social media handle of Spirit wrote, “You loved what existed before. Now fall in love with what you never knew existed.” The poster shows a wounded Prabhas standing shirtless with his back to the camera. He holds a bottle of liquor in his hand as Triptii, dressed in a simple saree, lights his cigarette.

Sam Merchant reacts to Triptii Dimri’s first look

Sam re-shared the poster and seemed to approve of it by posting heart-eyed emojis. This is the only reaction Triptii shared on her Instagram stories, though love has been pouring in. She added heart emojis while re-sharing his post. Fans have also noticed that actors Katrina Kaif and Kiara Advani, who worked with Sandeep in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh, have also liked Prabhas and Sandeep’s posts. Tamannaah Bhatia, Janhvi Kapoor, and others have also reacted with likes.

Triptii Dimri and rumoured boyfriend Sam Merchant were all hearts for each other.

About Spirit

Spirit is Sandeep’s next film after the polarising Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol-starrer Animal. Much like his previous films, Arjun Reddy (2017) and Kabir Singh (2019), the 2023 film sparked conversations about toxic masculinity, misogyny, and violence in cinema.

The director, however, appears to have adhered to his filmmaking style, as evident in the first look of spirit and the ‘sound story’ he previously released. Prabhas, Triptii Dimri, Vivek Oberoi, Kanchana and Prakash Raj star in the film produced by T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures Production.