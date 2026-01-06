Prabhas' The Raja Saab gets certification after CBFC cuts beheading scene, modifies gory sequence

Maruthi’s horror comedy film The Raja Saab, starring Prabhas in the lead role, will be released in theatres on January 9 for Sankranthi. The film received its censor certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) days ahead of its release date. The film was certified after the makers complied with the list of cuts and modifications. Prabhas plays the lead in Maruthi's horror comedy film The Raja Saab.

CBFC cuts beheading scene in The Raja Saab

CBFC has given The Raja Saab a UA 16+ certificate with a runtime of 189 minutes (3 hours 9 minutes). Mentioned in the lists of cuts and modifications dated December 24, 2025, the makers were asked to delete/modify the visuals of blood washing on the floor. The modification was made, turning the 35-second-long scene into monochrome. Another scene they were asked to modify was flash visuals of cutting a head. The makers chose to remove the 4-second scene. Changes were also made to AD (audio description) and CC (closed captioning) as per CBFC directives.

Sankranthi 2026 clashes

The Raja Saab is clashing with numerous films in Telugu and Tamil this Sankranthi. On the day of its release, January 9, Vijay’s final film Jana Nayagan will also be hitting screens as Jana Nayakudu in Telugu. The Tamil film Parasakthi, starring Sivakarthikeyan, is also expected to get a release in the Telugu states on January 10. Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu is releasing on January 12. Naveen Polishetty’s much-delayed Anaganaga Oka Raju and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari are set to release on January 14.

About The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is directed by Maruthi and produced by People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. It stars Prabhas, Sanjay Dutt, Boman Irani, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar and Zarina Wahab. The film tells the story of a man who decides to take a nefarious spirit to safeguard his grandmother.