HanuMan box office collection day 5: Teja Sajja film mints nearly 68 crore in India on first Tuesday

HanuMan box office collection day 5: Helmed by Prasanth Varma, the film released in theatres on January 12. As per Sacnilk.com, HanuMan minted nearly ₹68 crore on day five. The film stars Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai in the lead roles. (Also Read | Rana Daggubati takes off shoes before posing with HanuMan poster, fans react: ‘Unapologetic connection to our roots’) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan.

HanuMan domestic box office collection

According to the report, HanuMan earned ₹8.05 crore [Telugu: ₹5.89 crore; Hindi: ₹2.1 crore; Tamil: ₹3 lakh; Kannada: ₹2 lakh; Malalayam: ₹1 lakh] on day one. On day two it minted, ₹12.45 crore [Telugu: ₹8.41 crore; Hindi: ₹3.9 crore; Tamil: ₹6 lakh; Kannada: ₹6 lakh; Malalayam: ₹2 lakh]. On day three, the film earned ₹16 crore [Telugu: ₹9.76 crore; Hindi: ₹6 crore; Tamil: ₹10 lakh; Kannada: ₹11 lakh; Malalayam: ₹3 lakh].

On day four, the film minted ₹15.2 crore [Telugu: ₹11.17 crore; Hindi: ₹3.75 crore; Tamil: ₹14 lakh; Kannada: ₹12 lakh; Malalayam: ₹2 lakh]. On day five, the film is likely to earn ₹11.99 crore in India for all languages, as per early estimates. So far, the film has minted ₹67.84 crore nett in India. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

HanuMan global box office collection

HanuMan has already earned ₹100 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers announced on Tuesday. Production house Primeshow Entertainment shared the box office update on its official X page.

"Small film - big justice from the audience. The Humongous Roar of #HANUMAN Resounded at the Box-Office. 100 crores worldwide in just 4 days with limited screens & minimal ticket prices. #HanuManCreatesHistory A @PrasanthVarma Film Starring @tejasajja123," the banner said in the post.

Teja Sajja on HanuMan

Recently, Teja Sajja talked to news agency ANI about the film. He had said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

He had also said, "This film has superhero action sequences for the entertainment of children and a lot of comedy. At the same time, its our history, is also connected with the superhero element. We've tried to blend in our Indian 'itihaas' with the superhero concept so it's a very entertaining film."

