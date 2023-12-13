Happy Birthday Venkatesh: Did you know the actor has a spiritual side? Know all about it

Actor Venkatesh turns a year older on December 13. While many have grown up watching him in films like Bobbili Raja and Chanti, the actor has always ensured to keep his personal life private. While he’s quite candid about his work during interviews, it’s rare to see him talk about his life in general. Looking back at the few times Venkatesh opened up about his tryst with spirituality. (Also Read: Venkatesh visits Kanaka Durga temple and Babai Hotel in Vijayawada. See pics)

‘You don’t always get what you want’

Venkatesh is known for his acting skills but also for his spiritual side

It was by chance that Venkatesh ventured into acting as his attempt at setting up a business had failed. Opening up about how through the years, he has learnt to embrace spirituality whenever he has wanted more from life, he told Times of India, “I've learnt that what you want in life and what you get are totally different things. Around Preminchukundam Raa's release (in 1997), I had a series of hits but I wasn't reacting much to the successes. I wondered what was wrong, why I wasn't feeling elated. I wandered into spirituality and went to the Himalayas. Now I think I balance spirituality and my role as a human rather well.”

It took time for his family to understand

Venkatesh has credited Ramana Maharshi, the Christ and the Prophet for helping him understand life but it wasn’t always smooth sailing for the actor. In fact, when he turned to spirituality after being religious all his life, it left his family confused. He once wrote on his blog, “I believe the truth is within ourselves. I feel reborn again after having learnt this. Each of us will find our own path, according to karma. It took some time for my dad and brother to understand me when I spoke to them about this. But I am content in my way and they are happy in their lives.” The actor still takes a break from work to head to the Himalayas whenever he needs it.

