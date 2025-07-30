HHVM actor Anasuya Bharadwaj reacts to those criticising her dressing as a mother: ‘Bold does not equate disrespect’

Pushpa and Hari Hara Veera Mallu actor Anasuya Bharadwaj took to her social media to pen a note ‘clearly without anger’, addressing those who have spoken out against her. Recently, the actor noted that she saw a few individuals criticising the way she dresses, particularly because she is a mother. Asking them not to judge her for ‘simply living life’, she urged people to learn how to accept differences instead of targeting her. Anasuya Bharadwaj was recently criticised for dressing 'boldly' despite being a mother of two.

Anasuya Bharadwaj on being criticised

Anasuya began her note by stating that she often remains silent these days, but she felt compelled to speak out against this ‘clearly’ and ‘without anger’. She added that she noticed a few women speakers going around on social media channels and targeting her specifically. She mentioned that she does not know them, and yet, they feel free to get personal.

Anasuya then added, “Yes, I am a woman, a wife, and a mother of two, I also enjoy dressing in a way that reflects my personal style. Glamour, style, and confidence have always been integral to my identity. Some believe that this doesn’t align with being a mother, I want to pose a question: Does becoming a mother mean giving up your true self?”

She also wrote of how her family supports her without judgement, “My family – my husband and children – love me for who I am. They do not judge me; they support me. That is what truly matters. I recognise that some may not be accustomed to this level of openness, and that’s perfectly fine. However, let’s not mistake choice for negative influence.”

Anasuya mentioned that her sons are witnessing her as a woman who is ‘confident, kind, respectful, and unashamed of herself.’ “Being bold does not equate to being disrespectful. Dressing in the way I enjoy does not mean I have lost my values,” she added. She also mentioned that she does not want anyone to follow her example and just hopes no one judges her for living her life.

She ended the note with, “If we can learn to accept our differences without resorting to attacks, we will all be able to coexist more peacefully. I will continue to live proudly, lovingly, and unapologetically, while always maintaining respect for others.”

What happened

Recently, a journalist called Durga Vadlamani spoke about Anasuya in an interview with Tree Media Digital. She said, “Anasuya loves to say everyone is trolling her. Why would anyone do that? No one else is getting trolled. You are willingly dressing like that in front of your sons to get trolled. But okay, that’s your personal life. Why would you dress like that on a show, also?” She also spoke about ‘values’ and how Anasuya lacks them while doing TV shows.

Anasuya most recently played Dakshayani in Pushpa: The Rise and Pushpa 2: The Rule. She also starred in Razakar – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad and featured in the song Kollagottinadhiro in Hari Hara Veera Mallu: Part 1 – Sword vs Spirit.