Anasuya Bharadwaj thanks her ‘Gen Alpha’ son for agreeing to an Upanayanam; shares video of him getting tonsured

Actor-TV host Anasuya Bharadwaj’s eldest son, Shaurya Bharadwaj, recently had his traditional Upanayanam (rite of passage) ceremony. She took to Instagram to post a video from the traditional ceremony, thanking him for agreeing to it despite being ‘Gen Alpha’. (Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu's former mother-in-law Amala Akkineni moved by her heartwarming speech. Watch) Anasuya Bharadwaj posted a video of her son's traditional Upanayanam ceremony.

Anasuya Bharadwaj thanks son for agreeing to Upanayanam

Anasuya wrote on Instagram, “Dearest #ShauryaBharadwaj .. my eldest.. I have never been so proud.. not that an official ceremony was needed because you have been a child with righteousness always.. but with your #Upanayanam .. we as your parents and us as a family stepped into a spiritual rebirth together.. and took the promise of cultural continuity ensuring the transmission of our cultural and spiritual values, principles and wisdom to the future generations.”

She then thanked her son for allowing his parents to keep up traditions, adding, “Thank you my dearest baccha.. for allowing us to keep our traditions alive though you are a Gen Alpha. I Love you my #Sonshine. May the force of #Hanumanji guide you always on the path of righteousness through thick and thin.”

Anasuya’s son’s traditional Upanayanam

Anasuya posted a video showing her and her husband, Susank Bharadwaj, performing a pooja at their son’s Upanayanam. In the video, Shaurya can be seen dressed in traditional pancha, and their younger son Ayanssh wears a blue kurta. Shaurya can also be seen smiling as he gets his head tonsured except for in five places (pancha shikalu).

Fans were thrilled to see her son taking part in the traditional rite of passage, with one of them commenting, “So beautiful! Panchasikhalu and ear piercing ee rojullo cheyinchukune pillalu chala takkuva! (So few kids get their heads tonsured and ears pierced these days) They’re blessed to have you as their parents and vice versa!” Another thought, “He looks so cute.” One wrote, “Very nice to see this.”

Last seen in Pushpa 2: The Rule, Anasuya will soon star in a special number in Hari Hara Veera Mallu. She will also star in the Tamil films Flashback and Wolf.