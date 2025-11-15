Inside Globe Trotter event in Hyderabad: Giant screen set-up, Mahesh Babu fans rush to catch a better glimpse

The grand event for SS Rajamouli's Globe Trotter, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is all set to take place at the Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad today (November 15). Ahead of the event, several videos have emerged on social media showing hundreds of Mahesh Babu fans entering the venue and rushing towards it. Mahesh Babu fans are excited for the Globe Trotter event.

Inside the Globe Trotter event

In one video taken from what seems to be a drone, a giant screen is spotted at Ramoji Film City, Hyderabad, where the main event is set to take place. The huge screen is expected to display pictures and videos related to the film and provide fans with a better view of their favourite actor. Multiple other videos surfaced on X, where fans could be seen waving yellow flags and riding on bikes and jeeps to the event venue, chanting the name of Mahesh Babu.

Fans rush and run inside the venue

Another video showed fans rushing inside the premises to secure a better spot, from where the event could be seen. Hundreds of fans ran past each other on the ground. On social media, Rajamouli has clarified that the entry to the event, which is being hosted in the open grounds, remains restricted. Taking event hosting to an all-new level, the makers recently issued "passports" instead of entry passes for the major event in Hyderabad.

The director had asked fans to be safe and corporate with the security at the event. He wrote on X, "Very excited to see you all at the #Globetrotter event on November 15. The RFC main gate will be closed on the event day. Follow the instructions on your entry pass. Cooperate with police and security to ensure a hassle-free, safe, and happy experience for everyone."

Fans who wish to be a part of the event can watch it live on JioHotstar from 7 PM onwards on November 15 in India.