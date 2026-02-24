Inside Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna enjoy Japanese dinner, pool volleyball

Looks like the much-speculated ‘Virosh’ wedding is officially in motion. Amid soaring buzz around their nuptials in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have offered a glimpse into their pre-wedding moments, setting fan chatter into overdrive. Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda will get married next week in Udaipur.

Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding festivities begin On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the wedding festivities in Udaipur, with the photos suggesting the celebrations have begun on a relaxed, easygoing note. Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot on February 26.

Vijay took to Instagram Stories to post a breezy snapshot from what seemed like a poolside gathering. Shot through a volleyball net, the frame showed silhouetted figures mid-game in a pool, the ball frozen mid-air, revealing that the groom’s side enjoyed a spirited round of pool volleyball before the wedding.

Another frame offered a peek at the lush green backdrop, featuring a poolside volleyball net in view and a tray of drinks lined up with bright red cups, adding to the laid-back, party vibe.

Meanwhile, Rashmika painted a very different picture of the celebrations. On her Instagram Story, she revealed a tastefully styled dinner scene awash in warm and golden hues. The picture showed a long table stretched out under the soft lights, decked with blush lilies and green hydrangeas, with green apples and grapes. Stealing the spotlight was a custom-printed menu card, hinting at an especially curated Japanese dining experience for the guests. She also shared a blurry picture of the food from the dining outing.

What truly caught the eye, however, was the embroidered napkin detail. Each napkin bore the word ‘VIROSH’ – the fan-coined portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika’s names.