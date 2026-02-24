Inside Virosh wedding: Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna enjoy Japanese dinner, pool volleyball
On Monday, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the wedding festivities in Udaipur.
Looks like the much-speculated ‘Virosh’ wedding is officially in motion. Amid soaring buzz around their nuptials in Udaipur, Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have offered a glimpse into their pre-wedding moments, setting fan chatter into overdrive.
Rashmika and Vijay’s wedding festivities begin
On Monday, Rashmika and Vijay took to Instagram to share a sneak peek of the wedding festivities in Udaipur, with the photos suggesting the celebrations have begun on a relaxed, easygoing note. Vijay and Rashmika are set to tie the knot on February 26.
Vijay took to Instagram Stories to post a breezy snapshot from what seemed like a poolside gathering. Shot through a volleyball net, the frame showed silhouetted figures mid-game in a pool, the ball frozen mid-air, revealing that the groom’s side enjoyed a spirited round of pool volleyball before the wedding.
Another frame offered a peek at the lush green backdrop, featuring a poolside volleyball net in view and a tray of drinks lined up with bright red cups, adding to the laid-back, party vibe.
Meanwhile, Rashmika painted a very different picture of the celebrations. On her Instagram Story, she revealed a tastefully styled dinner scene awash in warm and golden hues. The picture showed a long table stretched out under the soft lights, decked with blush lilies and green hydrangeas, with green apples and grapes. Stealing the spotlight was a custom-printed menu card, hinting at an especially curated Japanese dining experience for the guests. She also shared a blurry picture of the food from the dining outing.
What truly caught the eye, however, was the embroidered napkin detail. Each napkin bore the word ‘VIROSH’ – the fan-coined portmanteau of Vijay and Rashmika’s names.
According to their posts, the wedding will take place at the luxurious property, Mementos by ITC Hotels, Ekaaya Udaipur.
Rashmika and Vijay confirm their wedding
On Sunday, Rashmika and Vijay confirmed their wedding through a note posted on their Instagram Stories respectively.
The note read, “Our dearest loves. Before we made any plans, before we chose anything for ourselves-you were already there. With so much love, you gave us a name. You called us 'Virosh'. So today - with full hearts, we name our coming together in your honour.”
"We would like to name it - 'The Wedding of VIROSH' (red heart emoji). Thank you for holding us with so much love. You are a part of us- always (red heart emoji). Biggest hugs and full love (hug face and red heart emojis)!" they concluded.
Rashmika and Vijay Deverakonda had a quiet engagement in Hyderabad in October last year and will marry in Udaipur on February 26. They exchanged rings in Hyderabad on October 3. The actors have been rumoured to be dating since they acted together in Geetha Govindam (2018) and Dear Comrade (2019).
A source close to the couple confirmed to Hindustan Times in December last year that Rashmika and Vijay will marry on February 26 at a heritage palace in Udaipur. They will also throw a reception for their industry friends in Hyderabad once back. After news of their engagement broke in October 2025, Rashmika and Vijay have been spotted wearing rings. They led the 43rd India Day Parade in New York and attended an event titled Bharat Beyond Borders last year. The couple also went on a New Year’s vacation together, along with their friends.
