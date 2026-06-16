Is Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone in Kalki 2898 AD sequel or playing a new role? Here's what we know

Speculation did the rounds on Tuesday that Alia Bhatt has joined the set of Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD sequel and has even shot a few scenes. The internet was confused if she was replacing Deepika Padukone or was roped in for a new role, even as the filmmakers remained mum. A spokesperson for the film’s team clarifies to Hindustan Times.

Rumours of Alia Bhatt in Kalki 2898 AD

Recently there was chatter of Alia Bhatt replacing Deepika Padukone in the Kalki 2898 AD sequel.

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Several social media pages cited sources claiming that Alia will play a major role in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. While some initially believed she was replacing Deepika as Sumathi (SUM-80), others reported it was a new role. It was also reported that she had already shot a few scenes for the film in Hyderabad, adding to the speculation. As the news caught fire, excited fans also made comments like, “alia bhatt and sai pallavi in one movie?? no one talk to me rn.”

Kalki 2898 AD team reacts to rumours

While neither Alia nor the team of Kalki 2898 AD have publicly clarified these rumours, a spokesperson for the film spoke to HT. “No shooting,” they said, putting an end to rumours that the actor shot for the film. When asked to confirm if she has been roped in for the sequel, they replied, “There’s no official clarity yet. Someone posted it on social media, and everyone else copied and pasted it as news. There’s definitely no clarity regarding her casting yet.”

Deepika Padukone’s exit from Kalki 2898 AD

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{{^usCountry}} A few days after Deepika parted ways with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over Spirit, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she will also not star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A few days after Deepika parted ways with Sandeep Reddy Vanga over Spirit, the production house Vyjayanthi Movies announced that she will also not star in the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they wrote, making the announcement in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, we have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works,” they wrote, making the announcement in September 2025. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In February this year, when news broke that Sai might be replacing Deepika as SUM-80, a source told HT, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.” They also brushed off rumours that Sai has been finalised by Nag and that shooting will resume soon. “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation,” they say. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In February this year, when news broke that Sai might be replacing Deepika as SUM-80, a source told HT, “Nothing has been finalised yet. But yes, the makers are looking at Sai to play SUM-80 after Deepika’s exit. They think she’ll be a perfect fit for the role.” They also brushed off rumours that Sai has been finalised by Nag and that shooting will resume soon. “All these are just rumours because nothing has been finalised yet. Please wait for official confirmation,” they say. {{/usCountry}}

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Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan have resumed shooting for the film, while Prabhas has yet to join.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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