Japanese fan looks overwhelmed as she shakes Ram Charan's hand; tells him she watched RRR ‘100 times’. Watch

Recently, a group of fans from Japan flew all the way down to Hyderabad in hopes of meeting their favourite actor, Ram Charan. The actor met them at his residence in Jubilee Hills and spoke to them about his films. One video of their interaction shows a fan looking overwhelmed as she shakes his hand. The fan from Japan couldn't stop blushing as Ram Charan shook her hand.

Japanese fans meet Ram Charan

A video shared by Ram’s team shows him interacting with a fan from Japan as she shows him everything she made for him. A translator tells the actor, “She saw it (RRR) more than 100 times, also there are girls who saw it every day.” When Ram asks her if she watched the film on OTT, she replies, “No, in cinemas.” He looks shocked before shaking her hand and thanking her. The fan blushes as she shakes his hand and shows him everything she has made for him.

The Japanese fans also took the translator to the locations where Ram's film Magadheera was shot in Hyderabad, including Golkonda Fort, where they took pictures and videos. Calling it the ‘Kanmani Tour’, the fans also hoped for Ram’s films Game Changer and Peddi to release in Japan with subtitles. Speaking to iDream, one fan hilariously said she loved his eyelashes. Another said she cried for 30 minutes when Ram told her he still has the doll she gifted him in Japan.

Ram Charan’s recent work

In 2022, when SS Rajamouli’s RRR was released in Japan, Ram Charan and Jr. NTR gained a whole new fan base there, much like Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, and the cast of Baahubali did years ago. Following the success of the Rajamouli film, Ram played a supporting role in Koratala Siva and his father, Chiranjeevi’s Acharya, which ultimately failed to make a mark.

Earlier this year, he played dual roles in Shankar’s Game Changer. The film, which also starred Kiara Advani and SJ Suryah, struggled at the box office. He is now shooting for Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, and Divyenndu. The film is scheduled for release on March 27, 2026.