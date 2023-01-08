Jessica Chastain reviews RRR, shares video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's Naatu Naatu: 'Watching this film was such a party'

Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain is the latest celebrity to have watched SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR. The actor took to Twitter to express her reaction after watching the film, which has been creating waves in the West, where it has been a huge commercial and critical success. Last year, the film was re-released in theatres across the USA. (Also read: RRR show at Beyond Fest gets sold out in 98 seconds: 'There's never been a screening like this of an Indian film before')

Jessica Chastain took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Watching this film was such a party (red heart emoji).” The actor also re-posted a video of the song Naatu Naatu from the movie. The actor had won an Academy Award last year for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and is also a member of the Academy. The official Twitter handle of RRR then retweeted Jessica's tweet and wrote, "Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy (red heart emoji)."

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy 💗 https://t.co/NcHlc1HpLX — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 6, 2023

RRR is in the running for Best Film (non-English) at the BAFTA and Golden Globe 2023. The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, and was shortlisted by the Academy for Best Original song. RRR has been on the lists of several best of the year lists from film critics around the world, including the US. The team has been campaigning for the Telugu film all throughout this current awards season with director Rajamouli attending many raucous, sold-out screenings of the Indian feature.

RRR has grossed over ₹1000 crore worldwide during its theatrical run and has been particularly celebrated for its breathtaking action sequences, that has been wowing audiences in the west as the film has been re-released across the US as part of the Beyond Fest. It was released at the TCL Chinese IMAX theatre on January 9 and the tickets for the show, which seats 932 people, were sold out in just ‘98 seconds’.

Released last year in March in cinemas, RRR is a fictional story set in the 1920s pre-independence era, and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. While Ram Charan played Ram, Tarak was seen as Bheem.

