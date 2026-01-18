Jr NTR's brother Kalyanram mobbed as he pays tribute to grandfather on death anniversary
Nandamuri Kalyanram, Jr NTR's brother, was mobbed by fans early on Sunday when he visited NTR Ghat to pay tribute to their grandfather.
Legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao died at the age of 72 on January 18, 1996. His grandson, actor Kalyanram Nandamuri, visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad early on Sunday to pay tribute. Fans crowded around Jr NTR’s brother and vied for selfies despite the early hours of his visit and the sombre occasion.
Kalyanram mobbed by fans at NTR Ghat
Jr NTR’s brother Kalyanram visited NTR Ghat even before sunrise on Sunday to pay tribute to their grandfather. Their cousin, politician Nara Lokesh, also paid tribute at the ghat around sunrise. Despite the early hour of their visit, videos show Kalyanram getting mobbed by fans vying for selfies.
One video shows Kalyanram’s security detail being pushed and shoved as the actor prays and places a wreath at his grandfather’s memorial. His security can be seen struggling to hold back people trying to click pictures of Kalyanram.
Another video shows Kalyanram asking the people mobbing him to step back as he sits on the ground to pay his respects. His security can again be seen struggling to hold back people, even as the actor tries to find a moment of peace. One fan even tries to fall at his feet before he’s pushed aside.
Nandamuri Balakrishna, Jr NTR, AP CM Nara Chandrababu Naidu, and other family members are also expected to visit NTR Ghat on Sunday or attend the NTR Varadhanti at Film Nagar.
Upcoming work
Kalyanram last starred in Arjun Son Of Vyjayanthi, alongside Vijayashanti and Sohail Khan, in 2025. He has yet to announce his upcoming projects. Jr NTR last starred in Devara: Part 1 in 2024, which was produced by Kalyanram. He made his Bollywood debut in 2025 with War 2. The actor is now shooting for a yet-to-be-titled film by Prashanth Neel. Last seen in Akhanda 2 in 2025, Balakrishna will soon star in a film directed by Jaat director Gopichand Malineni.
