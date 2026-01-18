Jr NTR's brother Kalyanram mobbed as he pays tribute to grandfather on death anniversary

Legendary actor and politician Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao died at the age of 72 on January 18, 1996. His grandson, actor Kalyanram Nandamuri, visited the NTR Ghat in Hyderabad early on Sunday to pay tribute. Fans crowded around Jr NTR’s brother and vied for selfies despite the early hours of his visit and the sombre occasion. Nandamuri Kalyanram was mobbed by fans who wanted to click his pictures early on Sunday.

One video shows Kalyanram’s security detail being pushed and shoved as the actor prays and places a wreath at his grandfather’s memorial. His security can be seen struggling to hold back people trying to click pictures of Kalyanram.