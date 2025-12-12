Akhanda 2 Twitter reviews: Internet says ‘already caution kiya’ about Balakrishna film; calls it ‘3-hour torture’

Akhanda 2 Twitter reviews: Boyapati Srinu’s sequel to his 2021 hit Akhanda, Akhanda 2, with Nandamuri Balakrishna reprising his dual roles, released in theatres on Friday with paid premieres on Thursday. Numerous audience members took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their reviews of the film, with some calling it a ‘3-hour torture.’ Take a look. Akhanda 2 Twitter reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna plays dual roles in the Boyapati Srinu film.

‘Brain-dead writing, 3-hour torture’

The audience didn’t seem as impressed with Akhanda 2 as they were with the first film. “#Akhanda2 is a 3-hour TORTURE! Brain-dead writing, cringe dialogues, and Balayya's OTT roaring. Directionless screenplay, cheap VFX, and ZERO logic. Thaman's BGM is the only "relief". TOTAL DISASTER! Save money & sanity! 0/5,” wrote one frustrated X user.

Another called the film a ‘mess’, writing, “Balayya as Superhero, Screen presence fine. No scope for 2nd Balayyah. Aadhi Wasted. Cringe Story, Poor Villains, Emotionless Fights. Balayyah keep lecturing with pointless lengthy Dialogues & loud BGM. Othr than Interval Seq, its a total MESS!”

Calling it the first film in the Boyapati-Balakrishna combo, one X user wrote, “Go if you are frustrated in life .. they made mockery of action episodes.. logic less sense less fights . Above the head dialogues. First flop in boya & nbk combo.”

‘Akhanda 1 was better’

Many X users seemed to be of the opinion that the 2021 film Akhanda was better than Akhanda 2. “Done with #Akhanda2Thaandavam mv...2-3 scenes tappa rest mv antha (yawn emoji) 1st half before interval daaka picha lyt ... timepass Balayya scenes (thumbs down emoji) villan adhi (laughter emoji) Expected more but Akhanda range ni Match cheyalekapoyindi...Thaman Loud BGM here and there seems ok. Overall Avg mv (Done with Akhanda 2. Except for 2-3 scenes, the rest is boring. The first half till the interval is boring. Expected more, but it could not match Akhanda. It's average overall).”

Even a Balakrishna fan seemed to agree. “Akhanda 1 was pure mass magic — iconic BGM, powerful elevation scenes, and NBK in his peak divine form. But when compared to Part 2… it honestly feels disappointing. The intensity, the magic, the emotional connect — all feel missing this time,” they wrote, adding, “Akhanda 1 set the bar sky-high, and Akhanda 2 just couldn’t match that legacy. Still, NBK’s screen presence remains the biggest strength of the franchise.”

Memes galore

Some audience members couldn’t seem to put what they felt in words, so they made do with memes. One person posted a clip from one of Boyapati and Balakrishna’s Hindi promotions, in which the director says, “Already humne bol diya, already caution kiya (We told this already, we already cautioned),” calling it their Akhanda 2 review.

Another posted a famous meme of Brahmanandam falling in shock as his wife tries to offer him coffee, writing, “#Akhanda2 Review (One Time watchable with low expectations) : 2.25 / 5.” Numerous others also posted memes in lieu of their review, calling out the film’s storyline and loudness.

Balakrishna fans enjoy song, interval

Balakrishna’s fans, however, seemed to enjoy not just his performance, but also the song Jajikaya Jajikaya and the interval sequence. One excited fan wrote, “The last 30 seconds of the Jajikaya Jajikaya song hit crazy in theatres. Thaman brought back the iconic Jai Balayya ending vibe from Akhanda Part 1 and remixed it into Akhanda 2. The moment that Ya Ya Jai Balayya chant started the whole theatre erupted. Pure nostalgia pure rage pure Balayya aura.”

“100 Akhand 1 intervals = 1 #Akhanda2 interval,” wrote another, while a fan commented, “Hanuman episode ki theaters will turn into temples (Theatres will turn into temples for the Hanuman episode).” Several fans also posted videos and pictures of Balakrishna’s fight scenes from the film, accompanied by fire emojis.