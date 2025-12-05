Akhanda 2 release update: Exhibitor opens up about 28 crore court case, reveals when Balakrishna film will hit screens

Boyapati Srinu’s Akhanda 2, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in dual roles, was postponed hours before its release on December 5, and minutes after the premieres on December 4 were cancelled at the last minute. Tirrupur Subraramanian, chairman of Sri Sakthi Cinemas in Tamil Nadu, provides an update on the ₹28 crore case that has halted the film’s release. (Also Read: Fans travelled 475 km for Akhanda 2 only for Balakrishna film to be postponed; producer pressured for new release date) Balakrishna's Akhanda 2 was postponed at the last minute, despite having premieres scheduled for December 4.

Update on Akhanda 2 court case and release date

Sri Sakthi Cinemas posted a voice note from Subramanian on X (formerly Twitter), giving an update on the release of Akhanda 2. They wrote, “Our chairman Tiruppur Subaramanian sir, addressing the release update regarding the Akhanda 2 film.”

In the voice note, the theatre owner says in Tamil, “Dear friends, greetings to all. I am Tiruppur Subramanian speaking. The makers and hero are doing their best to ensure the release of Akhanda 2. They have been preparing and doing everything to ensure it releases.”

He also mentioned that the court case between Eros and 14 Reels is scheduled for today morning, adding, “Today at 10 AM, there's a court case. I’m hoping that 99% the issue will be sorted. After that, the film will be released because they’re working hard for it. We will know the status by noon or evening, so please plan accordingly.”

What did the production house say?

Eros International Media Limited approached the Madras High Court regarding the pending arbitration money that 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited has owed them for 11 years, amounting to ₹28 crore plus interest. The HC passed an order to prevent the release of Akhanda 2 till court clearance is given.

Fans were shocked when the production house announced on Thursday evening that the release of Akhanda 2 had been postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’ This came minutes after they announced that the film’s premieres on Thursday evening were cancelled.

“We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon,” they wrote.