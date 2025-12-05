Akhanda 2 release postponed: How a court case over 28 crore abruptly halted Balakrishna film hours before release

The release of Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Akhanda 2 was all set for Friday, 5 December. For weeks ahead of the release, the actor and his co-stars had promoted the film across the Telugu states. However, just hours before the film was to release in theatres, with the preview shows almost starting, the release was postponed rather abruptly. While the makers said the reasons were 'technical issues beyond our control', a court case involving the production house, 14 Reels Entertainment, and Eros may be the real reason. Nandamuri Balakrishna stars in Akhanda 2, sequel to his 2021 blockbuster Akhanda.

Why was Akhanda 2 postponed

On Thursday, the eve of Akhanda 2’s release, Eros International Media Limited announced that the Madras High Court passed an order injuncting the release of Akhanda 2. In a press note shared by Eros, it says that the appeal was filed by Eros in connection with its long-standing arbitral award against 14 Reels Entertainment Private Limited, under which Eros is the award holder of a money decree of approximately ₹28 crore. Eros sought urgent interim measures from the Court to ensure effective enforcement of this award.

Eros argued that 14 Reels trying to release Akhanda 2 was “an indirect attempt to flout the arbitral award and avoid compliance with legally determined financial obligations”. Eventually, a Division Bench comprising Justice SM Subramaniam and Justice C. Kumarappan passed the order preventing any release, distribution, or commercial exploitation of Akhanda 2 unless further orders of the Court permit otherwise.

Akhanda 2 makers on the release delay

On Thursday night, 14 Reels wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “With a heavy heart, we regret to inform you that #Akhanda2 will not be releasing as scheduled due to unavoidable circumstances. This is a painful moment for us, and we truly understand the disappointment it brings to every fan and movie lover awaiting the film. We are working tirelessly to resolve the matter at the earliest. Our sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused. Your support means the world to us. We promise to share a positive update very soon.”

About Akhanda 2

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is the sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, directed by Boyapati Srinu. Apart from Balakrishna, the film also stars Samyuktha, Aadhi Pinishetty, and Harshaali Malhotra in key roles. The film’s soundtrack, composed by Thaman S, received a positive response from fans. The makers are yet to announce the new release date.